Ineza Care Foundation, Voye Pay WAEC Fees for 60 Girls, Donate Educational Materials

Funmi Ogundare

As part of efforts to promote girls’ education and reduce financial barriers, the Ineza Care Foundation, in partnership with Voye, a soon-to-launch cross-border payments platform by Cede, has paid the WAEC examination fees for 60 female students of Yejide Girls Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan.

The foundation also donated school bags and mathematical sets to another 100 students under its ‘Empowering Her’ initiative held recently.

The gesture, valued at over ₦3.5 million, is part of the foundation’s ongoing commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) four (quality education) and five (gender equality). It aims to reduce financial and material barriers that often limit girls’ access to education in underserved communities.

Unlike random selection methods, the 60 WAEC beneficiaries were chosen based on performance in a school-administered mock examination, designed to identify students with strong academic potential and commitment. According to the foundation, this approach was intended to reward merit and encourage excellence among the girls.

“At Ineza Care Foundation, we believe that every girl deserves a fair chance to succeed,” said Ifeoluwa Abogunloko, Programme Director for Her Initiative under Ineza Care Foundation. “By supporting their education and providing the tools they need to learn confidently, we hope to spark hope, motivation, and a sense of possibility, because sometimes, a little support is all it takes to change a child’s story.”

Voye, which Cede is developing as a transparent and trusted remittance platform for Africans at home and abroad, supported the outreach as part of its pre-launch activities.

“While we’re ramping up to launch Voye, we wanted to begin by doing something meaningful, something that reflects the kind of impact we hope to have,” said Israel Olatinsu, Chief Operating Officer, Cede. “Supporting Ineza Care Foundation’s work with young girls felt like the perfect start. We believe empowerment begins with access, and education is one of the most powerful forms of access.”

The Principal of Yejide Girls Grammar School expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as a timely gift that has changed the trajectory for several of our girls. Teachers and students also thanked the foundation for easing financial pressures on families and boosting the students’ confidence ahead of their exams.