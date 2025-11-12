  • Wednesday, 12th November, 2025

ICT Project: Continental Reinsurance Donates N70m to CIFM

Ebere Nwoji

Continental Reinsurance has donated the sum of N70 million to the College of Insurance and Financial Management( CIFM).

The company said the fund is for  establishment of a cutting-edge ICT facility at the college.

By this gesture, insurance operators said the company has no doubt demonstrated its commitment to driving growth and innovation in Africa’s insurance industry through impactful investments in education and technology. 

The company said this is in line with its long-standing corporate social responsibility and talent development initiatives.

Continental Re Manag Director, Dr FK Lawa at the  project launch said the N70 million “M.H. Koguna IT Lab” named in honour of Continental Reinsurance’s first Chairman Mr M. H Koguna was conceived by the Continental Group Managing Director, Mr. Lawrence Nazare, in December 2024, and successfully brought to life under his leadership.

 Lawal, staid the  project underscored the company’s dedication to fostering digital learning and equipping the next generation of insurance professionals with essential technological skills.

At the official launch  of the project at the College, industry leaders and stakeholders gathered to celebrate the milestone.

