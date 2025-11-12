Chartered Accountant Launches Handbook on Navigating Nigeria’s New Tax Era

Uchechukwu Nnaike

A Chartered Accountant, Oladimeji Oke, has launched the second edition of his acclaimed publication, ‘The Complete SME Guide’, a manual designed to help Nigerian entrepreneurs and corporate professionals to understand and adapt to the country’s new tax and financial reporting landscape.

The book was launched during the 2025 Business Financial Conference, themed ‘Bridging Bridges – the power of collaboration’ and hosted by Xtrathinktank Solutions, in partnership with Arry Properties Limited, in Lagos.

In his remarks, Oke said that the book, alongside the hosting of the event, was part of his commitment to “give back to society” by simplifying financial knowledge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The book, which Oke said explains among other things, the 2026 Finance Tax Act and its implications for businesses, was unveiled by an entrepreneur, Wisdom Ezekiel, who contributed ₦500,000 towards the launch, and urged business owners to “cultivate the habit of reading books and reviewing them with their staff intentionally.”

In his paper titled ‘The VUCA Economy’, Oke described today’s business climate as volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, urging entrepreneurs to focus on intentional collaboration as the key to navigating disruption.

“Wise entrepreneurs build bridges through intentional collaboration because that is the surest way to the top,” he said.

“The environment demands you react quickly to ongoing changes that are unpredictable and out of your control. There is always an unpredicted outcome because the environment is unclear, conflicting, and unfamiliar. This complexity is why the only thing that can help you in our society is collaboration.”

The event also attracted notable industry figures, including Sunday Olorunsheyi, Niyi Adesanya, Prudent Okopi, Oseni Olalekan, and Tope Mark-Odigie, who each spoke on the power of collaboration and financial intelligence for business growth.

In his keynote, Olorunsheyi stressed that “collaboration is not a strategy, it is a survival skill.” Adesanya described collaboration as a strategic necessity, saying that “nobody gets to the top; everybody is brought to the top.”

The event climaxed with a lively panel session moderated by a character coach, Bosede Olusola-Obasa, who led a discussion on the human and character dimensions of collaboration in business.

“Collaboration isn’t a choice; it is mandatory to growth,” Mark-Odigie said, while Dr. Olalekan added that “the only way to stay afloat in business as a growing entity is to collaborate with the right people.”

Other speakers, including fashion guru, Prudent Okopi, emphasized the need for structure, vision and generosity, reinforcing the central message that collaboration, financial literacy and strong governance are the bedrock of business resilience in Nigeria’s ever-changing economy.