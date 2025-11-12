BIC Cristal Emerges Ballpoint Pen of the Year

BIC Cristal Pen, was awarded the Iconic Ball Point Pen of the Year at the 2025 Brandcom Awards, held at Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. The award spotlights BIC’s enduring legacy, widespread relevance, and consistent brand leadership in the period under review (2024-2025).

Commenting on the occasion, Anthony Amahwe, Managing Director, BIC, stated: “We are deeply honored to receive this award. For 75 years, the BIC Cristal Pen has been more than a writing instrument, it has been a significant part of people’s lives, serving as a trusted partner for learning and evolution. This recognition is a reminder of the trust our consumers have placed in us for decades, and we remain focused on continuing the legacy of the BIC Cristal Pen.”

Since its invention in 1950, the BIC Cristal Pen has remained one of the world’s most widely used writing instruments, renowned for its durability, precision, and affordability. Its transparent design, smooth ink flow, and dependable performance have made it a trusted companion in classrooms, offices, and creative spaces around the world. Its invention democratized writing and drawing for millions; as an available and affordable tool. Beyond function, the BIC Cristal Pen has become a cultural touchpoint across many generations, continuing to inspire self-expression and creativity for various age groups and professions.