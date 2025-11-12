ASCON Wins ‘Most Creative Trainer of the Year’ Award

Funmi Ogundare

The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) has been named the ‘Most Creative Trainer of the Year (corporate category) Public Sector’, by the National Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), in recognition of its outstanding contribution to public sector capacity building and leadership development.

The award was presented at NITAD’s 2025 Annual Trainers’ Week, held recently in Lagos, bringing together key stakeholders from government, development partners, and the private sector.

According to NITAD, the recognition highlights ASCON’s renewed leadership role as a national centre for executive education, reform implementation support, and digital learning for public servants across the federation.

Responding to the award, ASCON’s Director-General, Dr Funke Femi Adepoju, described the honour as a testament to the college’s transformation drive and a vote of confidence in its ongoing reforms.

“This award is not just for ASCON as an institution; it belongs to every public servant who has passed through our college, every partner who has believed in our vision, and every staff member who works tirelessly to keep ASCON at the heart of Nigeria’s public-sector capability building efforts,” she said. “We see this recognition as a call to deepen our work as a national reform accelerator, linking capacity building directly to measurable governance outcomes.”

Adepoju reaffirmed the college’s commitment to supporting the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-25) and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government through innovative training and reform support.

She listed key priorities of ASCON’s ongoing agenda, including expanding digital learning platforms for public servants and strengthening leadership and management programmes for CEOs, directors, and senior officials.

Other priorities include providing technical assistance to ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as state governments, on the design, delivery, and performance management of reforms. Additionally, we aim to deepen partnerships with national and international institutions to raise standards in public service training.

The award also recognises ASCON’s recent strides in digital transformation, infrastructure renewal, and rebranding, including the introduction of reform-oriented initiatives such as the Change Champions Network and the Reform-Inspired Systems for Execution (R.I.S.E.) model.

The DG expressed appreciation to NITAD for the honour and dedicated the award to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and its staff, whose commitment continues to strengthen the college’s mandate of developing competent and innovative public service leaders.