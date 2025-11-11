THE PUSH FOR A NATIONAL RAIL CONNECTIVITY

Rail transportation offers high economic potential

At the 7th National Transport Conference of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration in Abuja last week, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced that the federal government is set to unveil a new national railway development road map aimed at ensuring rail connectivity across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa said that the national policy will encourage sub-national operators to leverage existing federal rail lines at no additional cost, following recent amendments that moved railway development to the concurrent legislative list.

Indeed, Lagos and Plateau have already started using the services while other states on the Lagos – Kano corridor are free to access the national rail asset. Opeifa further stated that the corporation’s long-term target, referred to as “Vision 2-5-10-20” aims to optimise rail assets in two years, transition to electric traction within five years, double national rail capacity in 10 years, and achieve about 60,000 kilometres of national rail network within 20 years. Even if ambitious by our standards, it is a timely and commendable move.

The expansion of rail network across the country is long overdue. A nation with a population in excess of 200 million people cannot afford to neglect the rails. Rail transportation is critical to mass movement of people and goods, in driving economic growth and boosting industrialisation. Indeed, a rail network will enhance economic efficiency and significantly reduce road congestion and improve safety.

Ironically, between 1963 and early 1980s, indeed, as far back as colonial times, rail transportation was accepted as a means of transport where millions of commuters and goods of international commerce like cocoa, groundnut, rubber were moved to the ports during the heyday of agricultural boom. Besides relieving the roads of pressure and traffic snarls, rail transportation was economic and energy efficient. Even more, it was a big employer of labour with more than 40,000 staff on its payroll.

Unfortunately, this vital asset was utterly mismanaged. Against the dictates of common sense, and aided by a marauding group called haulage cartels, the rails were neglected and later abandoned outright. And since many could not afford to fly and the inland waterways have no ferry system that works, all attention is turned to the roads where trailers, trucks, cars and buses compete for space. Today, most roads in the country are in pitiable conditions, riddled with potholes and craters. Accidents are commonplace and are indeed, assuming epidemic proportions. Former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, once expressed dismay at the rate roads and bridges were collapsing as a result of stress of cargoes on them. It is little wonder that Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest fatality rate in road accidents in the world.

However, after decades of waste in taxpayers’ money in attempts to rehabilitate the rail lines, the Abuja-Kaduna rail services was commissioned in July 2016. Since then, a few new ones including the Lagos -Ibadan rail line, the Warri-Itakpe have come on stream, all welcome, even sometimes with fitful and disrupted schedules. There are also ongoing modernisation projects like the Lagos – Kano, Kano – Maradi, and Port Harcourt – Maiduguri, designed with open doors for private sector participation. Besides, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved $3 billion for the completion of the eastern rail project as a strategic move that would unlock a vital artery for the national economy.

Last week, Opeifa highlighted the ongoing freight-by-rail expansion, noting that the corporation is transporting increased volumes of containerised cargo, gypsum, soda ash, cement, metal coils, and materials for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project. Rail transportation is safer, cheaper, and offers high economic potential. It is a less stressful and more environmentally friendly alternative for passengers.