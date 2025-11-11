PSC: Police Officers Must Act Within Ambit of Law

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has tasked officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to act within the ambit of the law in carrying out their statutory role of law enforcement, particularly during arrests and detentions.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), gave this directive in Abuja when he received, in audience, a group from the Kimpact Development Initiative, who were on a courtesy visit to the Commission.

Argungu stated that the provisions of the Nigerian Public Order Act, when compared with those of other countries in Europe and Africa, are more liberal, especially on issues such as public gatherings.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, revealed that the visiting team, led by the Head of Research and Strategy at Kimpact Development Initiative, Olufemi Adebayo, came to the Commission to exchange ideas with the Chairman on the implementation of some of the nation’s laws.

Argungu stressed that those agitating for respect for the right to fair hearing and other fundamental rights often violate these rights more than those for whom they are advocating. He noted that there must be respect for, and obedience to, the law.

“You have rights, but there are rules that define their application,” he said.

The Chairman also received, in audience, a team from Nigeria Connect, who came to pledge their support for the Commission and the Nigeria Police in providing the requisite books for the professionalisation of the two institutions.