NCC Begins Review of Regulatory Guidelines on Licensing, Enforcement Processes, Internet Code of Practice

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has begun the process of reviewing three regulatory guidelines, including licensing, enforcement processes and Internet Code of Practice.

The Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC), Dr. Aminu Maida, who disclosed this, stated that the commission had begun the review of the three regulatory guidelines to meet up with the evolving trends in the communication industry.

Represented at a public inquiry by the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, NCC, Rimini Makama, the EVC said the legislations under review play a vital role in ensuring that the communications sector remains viable.

He said: “The revised Internet Code of Practice, which is set to metamorphose into a guideline, reflects our evolving digital landscape and aims to safeguard the rights of users while ensuring that service providers uphold the highest standards of ethical and technical conduct.

“It introduces robust provisions, including open internet access, cybersecurity and data protection, use of Artificial Intelligence by operators, child online safety, network governance and anti-spam measures.”

On the enforcement of process regulations, he noted that: “As the industry advances and the globe metamorphoses into a converged market, there is a need to update enforcement measures that are not as limited but provide for regulation through a wider scope.”

Speaking on the third regulation, he stated that licensing is at the core of the activities of the commission mandating it to issue a licence to any operator intending to provide any communications service in Nigeria.

“In view of current trends and the evolution of digital tools and instruments, there is a need to refine this regulation in order to accommodate these advancements.

“The revised licensing regulations streamline the licensing process, clarify obligations, and introduce new provisions on general authorisations, renewal of licences, corporate restructuring and transfers, sanctions and enforcement mechanisms. These changes are designed to promote ease of doing business, encourage innovation and ensure regulatory clarity,” he said.

The Head, Legal and Regulatory Services (LRS), NCC, Mrs. Chizua Whyte, who was represented by the Deputy Director, LRS, said: “The Nigerian Communications Commission is empowered through the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to develop and amend regulatory instruments as part of its governance and regulation of the Nigerian Communications Sector.

“To this effect, several significant amendments and introductions have been made to a few instruments which will be reviewed during this public inquiry, as a key ingredient of the participatory approach of the Nigerian Communications Commission.”

The communications industry is undergoing significant transformation in this digital era— an era characterised by rapid technological innovation and the emergence of new paradigms that continue to redefine global connectivity.