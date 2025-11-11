Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Pledges Stronger Reforms to Tackle Poverty

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Bernard Doro, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to restoring hope and rebuilding lives for displaced persons across Nigeria.

The minister made this known during a courtesy visit to the Plateau State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Jos, where he met with media professionals and emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between the government and the press in driving humanitarian goals.

Doro stated that the ministry’s focus is to ensure that humanitarian interventions gets to the right beneficiaries through efficiency and accountability.

“Our focus is on restoring hope to those who have been displaced. We are doing this by ensuring efficiency within the ministry and by making sure that our outreach and interventions actually reach the intended recipients the right demographic. That is very key,” he said.

He explained that the ministry is adopting a person centred approach in addressing humanitarian challenges, particularly those affecting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

To enhance effectiveness, he said, the ministry would streamline overlapping functions among its agencies and foster stronger collaboration to achieve better results.

“In particular, the Refugee Commission will be strengthened to ensure that we can directly impact the lives of IDPs. Upon my return to office, my first priority will be to meet with the Executive Directors and Directors-General of the agencies under the ministry to enhance collaboration,” the minister stated, adding that the ministry will play a stronger supervisory role to ensure that IDPs receive the needed support.

On the issue of security concerns raised during the interaction, the minister noted that most humanitarian crises in Nigeria stemmed from man-made causes such as conflicts and displacement. He said the federal government has introduced a new approach within the country’s security architecture to inject fresh ideas into resolving insecurity, which remains central to addressing humanitarian problems.

He further linked poverty and hunger as the root causes of instability, stressing that the government is determined to strengthen and properly fund the National Social Investment Programme to make it more effective in reducing poverty.

“At the heart of it all, hunger and lack of meaningful livelihood opportunities are major causes of these issues. That is why we are determined to strengthen and properly fund the National Social Investment Programme. Our goal is to ensure that interventions under the programme are effective in reducing poverty,” he emphasised.