Group Petitions Gov Uzodimma Over Alleged Murder by Govt Agency

From Tony Icheku Owerri

A non-governmental organization, Protect the Weak International Foundation has petitioned Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma Over alleged murder of one Chukwudi Ordu of Umuchima Uratta on Wednesday October 29, 2025 during a raid attack on some residents of Toronto axis of Uratt, Owerri North LGA P allegedly by men of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO), allegedly led by an aide of the governor.

President of the Foundation, Mazi Chinonso Uba (aka Nonsonkwa), made the allegation in a petition to the governor, which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Owerri where he accused the governor’s aide and men of ENTRACO of complicity in Ordu’s death

He alleged that the governor’s aide mobilized thugs and operatives of the dreaded Anti-kidnapping Unit (aka Tiger Base) of the State Police Command to carry out the raid which claimed Ordu’s life.

According to him, the deceased Ordu was shot and killed in his father’s house when the ENTRACO team struck that morning, invaded his father’s compound and attacked everyone in the neighbourhood.

He added that late Ordu was shot twice in the lower abdomen by the ENTRACO team while trying to rescue a man who was being attacked by the team inside his father’s compound when the man was shot at his left arm and they fled the scene immediately.

“Ordu was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri where series of surgeries were done. He survived Wednesday and Thursday but by Friday night, succumbed to his collapsed lungs shattered by bullets.

“I watched tearfully when his body was being wrapped up and carried to a waiting ambulance at FMC this (Saturday) morning. The cries of his six children, pierced my heart.

“Today Chukwudi is gone, who knows who will be next. Imo State government has remained silent since the Toronto saga began making it obvious that this government know exactly what they are doing to punish Imo people, violate their rights and reduce them to nothing,” Uba said.

Uba who called for urgent intervention of all to ensure justice for the deceased, injured and other victims of the ENTRACO raid and their families, further revealed that the Foundation has notified her international partners about the gross human rights violations in Imo State.