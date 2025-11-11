FUPRE Scholars Emerge World’s Top 2% Scientists in 2025

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State has placed Nigeria on the global map of academic excellence with three of its scholars listed among the world’s top two percent scientists in global ranking.

The scholars, Prof. Olusegun Samuel, Dr. Modestus Okwu, and Dr. Elias Elemike, were listed among the world’s top two per cent scientists in the prestigious Stanford University–Elsevier Global Ranking of Scientists, 2025 edition.

An elated Vice-Chancellor of FUPRE, Prof. Ezekiel Agbalagba, in a statement issued yesterday, hailed the recognition as a landmark achievement for the university and the nation, describing it as proof of Nigeria’s growing capacity for world-class research and innovation.

“This honour shows that with focus, dedication, and innovation, Nigerian scholars can excel globally,” he said, while commending the honourees for exemplifying the university’s core values of Excellence and Relevance.

“For Prof. Olusegun, a leading expert in Energy and Thermofluid Systems, being named among the world’s top 2% scientists is both humbling and inspiring,” he said.

Okwu, an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, earned his place for his pioneering research in Robotics, Energy, and Digital Technologies.

Elemike, a leading Nanomaterials Chemist, described his inclusion among the world’s top scientists as a validation of years of focused research.