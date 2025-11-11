FG Decries Road Vandalism Nationwide, Seeks Protection of National Assets 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has expressed deep concern over the rising cases of vandalism and misuse of newly constructed and ongoing road projects across the country, warning that such ‘irresponsible’ acts threaten the lifespan and safety of critical national infrastructure.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, issued the warning at the weekend during an inspection of the outstanding sections of the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano expressway project, where he condemned the destructive activities of some hoodlums along the completed and active sections of the road.

The minister, in particular, decried instances of individuals removing safety railings, damaging concrete pavements, or converting portions of the highway into refuse dumps, especially around the Jaji Bridge corridor in Kaduna State, a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, said in Abuja.

“Maintenance begins with discipline and public responsibility,” Goronyo stated. “We have observed people cutting through newly completed road sections or tampering with vital components. These acts of vandalism must stop immediately,” he warned.

In the same vein, he urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to take collective ownership of public infrastructure and ensure that such national assets are protected from misuse, adding that the government’s huge investments in road development must be safeguarded for future generations.

Reaffirming the government’s resolve to complete the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano expressway within record time, Goronyo described the project as a flagship of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, designed to enhance trade, promote unity, and strengthen economic integration between the Northern and Southern regions of the country.