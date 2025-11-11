Elegbeleye: NPFL,  Inview Technology Broadcast Partnership Game Changer for Nigeria

In a major stride for Nigerian sports media, Inview Technology (Operators of Nigeria’s Digital Switch Over – DSO), and the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which is packed with potentials to transform the broadcast, marketing, and commercial ecosystem of club football in Nigeria.

Chairman of the NPFL, Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, in his first public comments since signing the partnership, described it as the game changer that the league has been so much in need of.

“The partnership aims to deliver world-class live coverage, centralized content management, and unified sponsorship and marketing strategies, enhancing fan engagement while unlocking new revenue opportunities for clubs and stakeholders”, remarked the NPFL Chairman.

Consistent with its tech-driven operations, Inview Technology DSO will deploy end-to-end broadcast and streaming solutions, establish a dedicated NPFL TV channel “AfroSoccer”, and ensure international production standards with local technical training.

On the other hand, the NPFL will provide coordination, regulatory support, and access to league fixtures, venues, and clubs.

“We will stretch ourselves in the area of operations to provide the enabling platform for our partners to implement the great strategies they are bringing”, he added.

To enrich fans experiences viewers of television and those watching on hand held devices in the stadium or elsewhere, will enjoy a high-definition, interactive experience through the AfroSoccer free-to-air channel, the FreeTV Mobile App, and across 25+ partner television channels, ensuring NPFL matches are accessible to fans nationwide. The FreeTV App allows users to pause, rewind, replay, or watch their favorite matches on-demand—anytime and anywhere.

The collaboration is set to elevate the NPFL’s global profile, strengthen commercial opportunities, and build local capacity in sports media production—ushering in a new era for Nigerian football broadcasting.