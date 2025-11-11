Countdown to The Funky Brunch Lagos Return Begins

After a brief hiatus, The Funky Brunch Lagos, is officially making its grand return on December 28, 2025. In a statement, the lifestyle brand said it spent its break reimagining, rebuilding, and elevating the brand.

“After a season of reimagining every detail, we’re returning to give Lagos more than a party; we’re delivering a new standard for luxury lifestyle entertainment,” said Efe Tommy, Founder, Tommy Briggs Lifestyle.

For its grand return, The Funky Brunch Lagos will unveil a two-in-one experience, merging high-energy daytime vibes with an exclusive night affair —a fusion of music, fashion, fine dining, and the city’s most stylish crowd. Guests can expect a world-class ambience where creativity, culture, and luxury converge: everything top tier, curated for the city’s elite, millennial tastemakers, and aspirational dreamers.

The experience reflects the vision of Briggs, a culture curator, social convener, and tastemaker renowned for shaping the pulse of Lagos’ social and luxury scene.

As the countdown begins, Briggs promises that The Funky Brunch Lagos will shake the city once again, redefining what premium lifestyle experiences should feel like.