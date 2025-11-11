BATTLE FOR KWARA STATE HOUSE

As 2027 gradually draws near, many are urging Seriki Gambari to run, writes

MOSH’D LANRE MOHAMMED

Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, came alive last weekend in an extraordinary display of solidarity and hope. From the bustling Taiwo Road to the iconic Post Office Roundabout, chants of “Amba 2027!” filled the air as men and women from all walks of life rallied independently to express their heartfelt desire for Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki Gambari — fondly called Amba — to heed the growing call to serve as the next Governor of Kwara State.

What made this rally remarkable was its spontaneity. It was not orchestrated by any political machinery, nor sponsored by vested interests. It was a purely organic movement of citizens — artisans, traders, professionals, students, youths, and community leaders — united by one conviction: that Amba represents the bridge between Kwara’s present achievements and its greater tomorrow.

Interestingly, while this groundswell of support swept through Ilorin, Amba himself was far away in China on a business engagement — a testament to his global exposure and enterprising drive. Yet, his absence did not dim the enthusiasm of the people; rather, it amplified it. The rally was not a staged event seeking attention; it was a sincere cry of the people asking their preferred leader to come home and take up the mantle.

Speakers at the rally, drawn from diverse social and political backgrounds, spoke passionately about why they believe Seriki Gambari is the right man for the moment. They described him as a visionary businessman with a heart for the people, a bridge-builder who has maintained cordial relations across political divides, and a loyal progressive who has consistently stood by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT).

Alhaji Salihu Olayinka Gegele, former Registrar of the College of Education, Oro, described the movement as “a natural verdict of the people.” In his words, “What we are witnessing is not politics; it is a people’s awakening. Amba has, over the years, built credibility through service, humility, and empowerment. The people are merely echoing their gratitude in the loudest way possible — by calling him to lead.”

For Hon. Ali Jimoh, former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Ilorin East, the rally was a reaffirmation of faith in Amba’s character. “The spontaneity of this clarion call is proof that leadership still has moral value in our society. Ambassador Seriki has shown what it means to lead without being in power — empowering youths, mediating peace, and investing in people. That is why the people trust him with their future,” he remarked.

In a similar tone, Dr. Sa’adat Yetunde Yusuf, Executive Secretary of the National Women Advancement and Political Development Initiative (NWAPDI), Kwara State, applauded the inclusiveness of the movement. “Women see in Amba a listener and a doer,” she said. “He has consistently supported women-led enterprises and youth development programmes. The beauty of the rally was that it united men and women under a single vision — progress for Kwara.”

From Offa, Alhaji Adegoke Munirudeen Aderemi, popularly known as Born for Life, described Amba as “a symbol of shared destiny for the people of Kwara.” According to him, “What happened in Ilorin was a loud message from all corners of the state. Amba is not just an Ilorin project; he is a Kwara project. The call will continue to echo until it becomes a reality.”

Echoing the sentiments of the youth, Hon. Suleiman Lekan Gaddafi, an Ilorin-based community builder and youth ambassador, hailed the clarion call rally as “the most organic political statement in recent times.” He enthused, “Young people are taking ownership of their future by rallying around Amba. He represents hope, hard work, and honesty; values our generation must hold dear.”

Indeed, as Kwara State continues to experience infrastructural and administrative rejuvenation under the current administration, the people are already looking ahead, not for a change of direction, but for continuity with innovation. Many see in Amba the qualities needed to consolidate on the gains achieved so far, while bringing in fresh energy, inclusivity, and economic expansion.

In the unfolding political landscape of Kwara, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: this yearning for Amba is not about politics as usual. It is about the people’s deep desire for a leader who understands the pulse of the grassroots, commands respect among the elite, and possesses the global perspective needed to attract investment and opportunities to the State of Harmony.

As 2027 draws nearer, it is becoming impossible to ignore the growing chorus of voices; diverse, passionate, and sincere calling on Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki Gambari to answer destiny’s call. For these Kwarans, the message is clear: they do not just want a governor; they want a builder, a unifier, and a visionary. And in their eyes, Amba is that man.

