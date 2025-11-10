Trump: FG Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to remain calm in the face of the diplomatic spat between the United States and the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave the charge when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Jigawa, Malam Umar Namadi.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Abuja by the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim.

The minister is in Jigawa to attend the North-west 2025 Youth Pally and presentation of the Achievements of President Bola Tinubu after two years in office.

According to the minister, President Tinubu has all it takes to secure Nigeria from destabilising elements, as well as mend any cracks in our nation’s relationship with our international friends and partners.

“As such, Nigerians should not panic; please remain calm. Tinubu has the capacity to amicably resolve the matter.” (NAN)