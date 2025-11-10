Suleiman Applauds Edo Gov, Deputy for Transformative, People-Centred First Year in Office

Funmi Ogundare

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sally Suleiman, has hailed the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, for delivering what she described as a “transformative and people-centred first year in office”.

Suleiman, in a statement, commended the duo for driving the SHINE Agenda with visible achievements across critical sectors including education, infrastructure, healthcare and security, marking what she called a season of renewed progress, hope and transformation across Edo State.

She highlighted the administration’s strides in education, citing the renovation and reconstruction of over 60 public schools, recruitment of new teachers and establishment of a N1 billion bursary fund for Edo indigenes in tertiary institutions as major milestones reflecting the government’s investment in youth and human capital development.

On infrastructure, the special adviser pointed to the ongoing construction of Edo State’s first-ever flyover in Benin City, describing it as a symbol of urban renewal and connectivity.

She also referenced the rehabilitation of key roads across the state, which she said are “reconnecting communities and stimulating commerce”.

The governor’s aide also applauded the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, noting the prompt payment of salaries and pensions, alongside the renovation of healthcare facilities to enhance access to medical services across the three senatorial districts.

Addressing security, Suleiman lauded the procurement of 55 Toyota Hilux patrol vehicles, 16 Toyota Prado jeeps, and 300 motorbikes, saying the investment has strengthened the state’s rapid response and community policing operations.

“In just one year, His Excellency has shown that leadership is about action and impact. From education to healthcare, infrastructure to security, the results of this administration speak loudly. Edo people can see and feel the difference,” Suleiman stated.

She reaffirmed her office’s commitment to supporting the government’s push for inclusive and sustainable development, assuring the state indigenes that the SDGs framework will continue to guide programmes that directly impact citizens.

“Under your watch, hope has been restored, progress is visible, and a new Edo has risen,” she stated.