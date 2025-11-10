Olaogun Community to Launch N300M Fund for Health Centre

Nume Ekeghe

Olaogun community, a suburb of Agbado in Ogun State, is set to launch a N300 million appeal fund to support the development of its health centre, the community announced in a statement. The initiative will coincide with the first edition of the Olaogun Community Day, organised by the Olaogun Area Community Development Committee in Ifo Local Government Council.

In the statement signed by Mr. Odutayo Odusanya, Chairman of the Organising Committee, the theme for this year’s celebration is “Building Wealth through Infrastructure.”

“We are expecting Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Ademola Balogun, to deliver a keynote speech on the theme ‘Implementation of Community-Based Infrastructural Development in Enhancing Social and Economic Wealth,’” the statement said. “Our community has raised funds to acquire a property to serve our healthcare needs and provide accommodation for security personnel. We also plan to launch an appeal fund to remodel and refurbish the building.”