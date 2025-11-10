Nigeria Tennis Federation Immortalises Late President Akindoju

Tennis enthusiasts and dignitaries over the weekend paid glowing tribute to the former President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), the late Dayo Akindoju, who passed away while on active national duty.

The Night of Tributes in honour of the late NTF president was held at the Centre Court of the National Tennis Centre, Package B, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The solemn event drew tributes from tennis administrators, players, and friends across Africa, all united in celebrating a man whose life’s work transformed Nigerian tennis.

In recognition of his immense contributions to the growth and development of the sport, the NTF announced the naming of the Centre Court pavilions after Dayo Akindoju — a symbolic gesture to immortalise his legacy and lifelong dedication to tennis.

President of the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT), Mr. Jean-Claude Talon, described Akindoju as a visionary leader and a man of peace, adding that his sudden demise was a great loss to the continent.

He added that Akindoju’s humility, integrity, and commitment left an indelible mark on African tennis.

“His loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him and working alongside him,” he said.

The newly elected NTF President, Mr. Victor Ochei, said Akindoju’s death was a painful loss to the tennis community.

“It’s a sad loss, but you can’t question God. Dayo achieved what many people who live longer wouldn’t achieve. He laid the foundation for Nigerian tennis, and I promise to build on that structure so the game reaches its highest potential,” Ochei stated.

He described Akindoju as one who “served Nigerian tennis with unwavering passion, vision, and dedication,” adding that his legacy would continue to inspire the development of the sport.

Former NTF President, Mr. Sani Ndanusa, expressed deep shock over Akindoju’s passing, noting that his eight-year tenure stood out for its remarkable impact.

“His leadership brought Nigeria back to the World Group of the Davis Cup after a decade. That achievement alone defines his legacy,” Ndanusa said.

He emphasised that Akindoju’s life was a lesson in passion and commitment to sports development.

Paul Akindoju, son of the late tennis chief, thanked attendees for their love and support.

“The presence of everyone here, the prayers, and the solidarity have brought my family great comfort. My father will be smiling down on us today. Tennis was one of his greatest passions, and this tribute night means the world to us,” he said.

The Night of Tributes reflected the profound respect and admiration the tennis community holds for the late Akindoju — an engineer, leader, and friend whose legacy continues to shape the growth of tennis in Nigeria and across Africa.