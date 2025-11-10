NAHCON Reduces 2026 Hajj Fare to N7.6m

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced a substantial downward review of the Hajj fare for the 2026 pilgrimage.

This is contained in a statement by its Deputy Director Information and Public Relations, Hajiya Fatima Usara, in Abuja on Monday.

Usara said the revised cost for the Northern zone now stands at N7,696,769.76, while pilgrims departing from the Southern zone will pay N792,943.83.

According to her, after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders and the necessary approval from the appropriate authorities, NAHCON wishes to announce the reviewed Hajj fare for the 2026 pilgrimage as follows:

“Maiduguri/Yola Zone, N7,579,020.96 (previously N8,118,033.67), Northern Zone, N7,696,769.76 (previously N8,244,813.67), Southern Zone, N7,991,141.76 (previously N8,561,013.67),” she said.

The NAHCON spokesperson said the revised fares were computed based on an exchange rate of N1,443 per dollar.

“Consequently, intending pilgrims from the respective zones will enjoy reductions of N539,013, N548,043.91 and N569,871.91 respectively.

“Considering time constraints and Saudi Arabia’s payment framework, intending pilgrims are advised to complete their Hajj fare remittances by December 5.

”This is to accommodate all transfers to NAHCON’s IBAN account before Saudi Arabia’s deadline.

“The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set December 21 as the deadline for transferring of all funds for basic services contract and has vowed not to extend the date.

”Transfers into IBAN accounts take 10 to two weeks before being credited which may be impossible to beat without the deadline shifted earlier,” she said.

Usara disclosed that in a meeting on Monday (today), it was announced that previous slots allocation to states no longer stood.

According to her, it is a matter of first-come-first-serve; meaning states that remit their Hajj fares earlier, will secure slots for the registered number first.

She quoted the Chairman, Forum of States, Alhaji Idris Almakura, as calling on his members to conclude their assignments in Saudi Arabia within the quickest possible time and return to Nigeria immediately to mobilise for Hajj registration.

Almakura said this was considering the seriousness of the time frame given to Nigeria to fill its quota for the 2025 Hajj. (NAN)