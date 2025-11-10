Mastercard: Global Technology Will Help Banks, Fintechs Scale Infrastructure

Emma Okonji

Mastercard, a global technology provider, has urged African banks and Fintechs to embrace global technology, insisting that such technology will help banks, fintechs and innovators to build open and scalable infrastructure across Africa.

Master card said this during its recent inaugural Africa Edge summit that convened leaders from across Africa’s payments ecosystem to explore how collaboration and innovation could accelerate the continent’s digital growth.

Speaking at the event, Country Manager, West Africa, Mastercard, Folasade Femi-Lawal, said: “West Africa is home to one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech sectors. Nigeria alone accounted for 28 per cent of all African fintech companies in 2024, attracting nearly $400 million in investment. By combining global technology with local insight, we are helping banks, fintechs and innovators build open, trusted and scalable infrastructure. Our collaborations with governments, banks and fintech companies in the region are making digital payments simpler and safer for millions, proving that inclusion and innovation can move forward together.”

President of APEMEA, Mastercard, Ling Hai, further highlighted faster payments as critical to helping small businesses manage cash flow and grow. He emphasised that Africa’s digital future depends on simple, safe and accessible payment solutions that work across markets and devices, calling for closer collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure innovation benefits everyone.

keynote speaker, John Sanei, explored how human adaptability and emotional intelligence would define leadership success in an era of AI-driven change.