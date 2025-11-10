  • Monday, 10th November, 2025

Mastercard: Global Technology Will Help Banks, Fintechs Scale Infrastructure

Business | 2 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

Mastercard, a global technology provider, has urged African banks and Fintechs to embrace global technology, insisting that such technology will help banks, fintechs and innovators to build open and scalable infrastructure across Africa.

Master card said this during its recent inaugural Africa Edge summit that convened leaders from across Africa’s payments ecosystem to explore how collaboration and innovation could accelerate the continent’s digital growth. 

Speaking at the event, Country Manager, West Africa, Mastercard, Folasade Femi-Lawal, said: “West Africa is home to one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech sectors. Nigeria alone accounted for 28 per cent of all African fintech companies in 2024, attracting nearly $400 million in investment. By combining global technology with local insight, we are helping banks, fintechs and innovators build open, trusted and scalable infrastructure. Our collaborations with governments, banks and fintech companies in the region are making digital payments simpler and safer for millions, proving that inclusion and innovation can move forward together.”  

President of APEMEA, Mastercard, Ling Hai, further highlighted faster payments as critical to helping small businesses manage cash flow and grow. He emphasised that Africa’s digital future depends on simple, safe and accessible payment solutions that work across markets and devices, calling for closer collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure innovation benefits everyone. 

keynote speaker, John Sanei, explored how human adaptability and emotional intelligence would define leadership success in an era of AI-driven change. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.