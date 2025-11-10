  • Monday, 10th November, 2025

FCSC Pledges to Alleviate Civil Servants’ CBT Promotion Exam Hurdles

Nigeria

Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has pledged to alleviate the inconveniences of civil servants writing the 2025 directorate level promotion examination in Abuja .

In a statement on Monday, Olaopa urged candidates’ understanding on the 2025 Directorate CBT Promotion Examination, noting that the FCSC was aware of the inconveniences they might go through while preparing for the exercise.

Olaopa acknowledged a recent social media publication on this matter highlighting inconveniences attending the exercise, but noted that as with most innovations, there may be some gaps.

The statement reads: “Transition from manual examinations to CBT comes with its attendant hurdles both for FCSC and the candidates.

“As the Commission leverages JAMB facilities for the conduct of the 2025 Directorate Levels CBT examination, we are not only concerned about the credibility and transparency of the process, but also the convenience of the candidates, hence, the commencement of the first run exercise at JAMB Centres in the FCT.

“Following feedback from the public, the Commission wishes to assure all candidates that it will consider the possibility of decentralizing the examination centres across the 36 States and FCT, using other technology-enabled innovations to make the process seamless for future examinations

