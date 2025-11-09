Tinubu To Gov Soludo: Your Re-election Is Affirmation Of Your Visionary Leadership 

* Lauds him for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor Chukwuma Soludo on his victory at the November 8, 2025 gubernatorial poll in Anambra State.

The president, in a personally signed congratulatory letter on Sunday, lauded re-elected Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra State.

He assured him of his unflinching support and continued collaboration between federal and the state governments.

President Tinubu also did not fail to commend the new leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what election observers have described as credible poll.

The president, in the 12-paragraph congratulatory message stated inter alia:

“I congratulate Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his re-election as the governor of Anambra State.

“The overwhelming victory he recorded in Saturday’s poll has now made him the third governor in the state’s political history to win a second term.

“I must also congratulate the people of Anambra State, the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship election.

“Professor Soludo’s re-election is a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress the state has made under his guidance.

“Governor Soludo, the Solution, has demonstrated that indeed knowledge is power and that academic principles can be applied in serving the people, undergirding accountability, transparency and prudent management of people and resources.

“I visited Anambra State in May this year, where I inaugurated some projects executed by the Soludo administration. I highlighted the good thinking behind the landmark projects being embarked upon by Mr Solution. That experience is indeed remarkable and will remain indelible in my mind.

“I commend Governor Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra. Under him, Anambra is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation.

“I urge Governor Soludo to be magnanimous in victory and to seek the cooperation of his opponents in the just-concluded elections.

“I assure Governor Soludo of my unwavering support, and I look forward to continued collaboration between Anambra and the Federal Government.

“The victory of the opposition All Grand Progressives Alliance in the election again demonstrates the vitality of our political system and the fact that victory for any progressive and hardworking leader can hardly be encumbered or denied.

“I must also thank the new INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, and his team for conducting what observers have described as a credible election, based on the reports I have received thus far.

“I charge the commission with maintaining the standards and further improving its performance, so we can continue to strengthen and deepen our electoral system.”