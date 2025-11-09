Soludo Speaks on Victory, Extends Olive Branch to Other Candidates, Praises Tinubu

*Mourns supporter shot dead after voting

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Reelected governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has reacted to his victory, extending a hand of fellowship to other candidates who contested against him in the governorship election.

The governor praised President Bola Tinubu as a democrat for allowing the will of the people to prevail. He also mourned one of his supporters, a councillor, who was shot dead shortly after voting in a border town of Owerre Ezukala.

The governor who addressed journalists at his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area said: “This is a moment to say congratulations to Anambra People. Four years ago we were elected with 112,000 votes, but this time you spoke loudly with 73 percent of the entire votes. This is a show of solidarity and a very emphatic statement.

“Out of 326 wards, we lost only six wards, and we won the entire 21 local government and that is very emphatic statement. We are in partnership with people at all levels in the state and we are marching on to Gear Four. We are in gear three as it were and we are moving to gear four. Thanks to Anambra people for renewing our employment.

“We thank Mr President, he has proven to be a very good democrat. I thank the new INEC chairman. It was his first outing and as the saying goes ‘you don’t get second chance to make first impression’, and you have proven that with this election. Every election year is getting better and better in Anambra.

“Except for few cases, I think the election was very free, fair and credible. I thank the ICT section of INEC, as at last night, they had uploaded up to 99 percent of the results and we already knew where the election was going.

“To my brothers (fellow contestants) I say, we were 16, and obviously only one person will win. We have had fun, we have fought but we will still meet at functions at weekends and share drink the Anambra way. I extend a hand of leadership to you and we will work together to make Anambra better. For me, we will work for Anambra people and no minute is lost. Ours is an assignment with a deadline.”

Soludo mourned a councillor from Owerre Ezukala community, who was shot after he had just voted.

“It is a border town and we understand they came from the borders and shot him and that was unfair,” Soludo said.