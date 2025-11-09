Anambra Governorship Election: Soludo Leads

*Insists he’ll win even if opponents buy votes at N100,000 each

*Obi, Ukachukwu, Moghalu, others condemn vote-buying

*Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu hails peaceful, hitch-free poll

*Obi, Moghalu lose polling units to APC, APGA

Chiemelie Ezeobi, Dike Onwuamaeze, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, was leading 15 other contestants in yesterday’s governorship election in the state, which was marred by vote-buying and low voter turnout.

The election, which was the first conducted by the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, marked a remarkable improvement in the commission’s performance compared to previous elections in the state.



However, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election and former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi; Governor Soludo; the governorship candidate of the APC in the election, Mr. Nicholas Ukachukwu; the governorship candidate of the LP, Dr. George Moghalu, and the Senator representing Anambra Central zone, Victor Umeh, all raised concerns over alleged vote-buying and low voter turnout across the state.

But the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, has dismissed claims of vote-buying, and asked those making the claims to present credible evidence.

Obi and Moghalu lost their polling units to the APC and APGA, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has adjudged the election as peaceful and hitch-free.



As of last night, Soludo was leading in results from at least 15 local government areas (LGAs) uploaded by INEC on the IReV portal, while the APC candidate, Kachukwu, was leading only in his LGA, Nnewi South.

The 15 LGAs include: Awka South, Nnewi North, Dunukofia, Anambra East, Anambra West, Anaocha, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Orumba South, Ihiala, Njikoka, Aguata, Ekwusigo, Oyi and Idemili South.

INEC had uploaded 99.39 per cent of the results of the 21 LGAs in the state as of last night.

However, the commission was yet to commence collation of results as at press time.

Obi, who voted at polling unit 019, Umudim Akasi, Agulu Ward 2, in Anaocha LGA, told journalists that he had received reports that some parties were paying between N20,000 and N30,000 per vote.

He lamented Nigeria’s deteriorating democracy.

The former governor said, “Our democracy is deteriorating, and unfortunately, those who are benefiting from bad governance seem to be fueling it.



“I have been able to listen and move around to see what is happening, and it is bad that we still experience vote buying. Someone who is not employed collects N30,000 for his vote; that means you have sold your school, your hospital, your job opportunities and are selling away your future. That is what is very worrisome about our democracy.”

Obi, who identified himself as a member of the LP, expressed support for the party’s candidate, Moghalu.

In some polling units around Awka South LGA visited by THISDAY, each vote was sold for between N5,000 and N10,000.

Speaking on the widespread vote-buying, Governor Soludo, who voted at his Ofiyi Square polling unit 002, Isuofia, in Aguata LGA, declared that he was sure of victory even if his opponents paid N100,000 per vote.

“We have also received reports about Nnewi South Local Government Area, where someone was sharing N15,000 for each vote; maybe because he is desperate to win in that local government.



“I heard it and I said, ‘don’t mind’. Even if they share N100,000, let the people vote and let the votes count. We are fairly convinced that based on one man one vote, we are going to win by a landslide; there is no question about that,” the governor said.

Similarly, Ukachukwu, who cast his vote at Polling Unit 012, Umudimala Amaihe Hall, Osumenyi, in Nnewi South LGA, also raised the alarm over alleged widespread vote-buying in the state.

He said reports from various parts of the state indicated cases of electoral malpractice, particularly vote-buying, which he described as a significant threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

“From what I have been hearing, there have been reports of hitches and security challenges, but largely, there has been vote buying,” Ukachukwu said.

“That has become the biggest menace that will witch-hunt this country to a standstill. It will reach a point where leaders who get into power through such means will not be able to deliver.”

He urged security agencies to intensify surveillance and take decisive action against anyone involved in electoral fraud or vote trading.



The LP governorship candidate, Moghalu, who spoke to journalists shortly after casting his vote at Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi LGA, also lamented the reported cases of vote buying, adding that the widespread voter apathy reflected the public’s declining trust in the electoral process.

He warned that monetising the voting process eroded fairness and encouraged political corruption.

“I can’t say it’s free and fair because if you monetise a process, you weaponise poverty. What’s free about it?” he queried.

On his part, the Senator representing Anambra Central, Senator Victor Umeh, called for the arrest of those buying votes, saying they are enemies of the state.

In a tweet, the African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate, Chioma Ifemeludike, accused political parties of widespread vote-buying and described it as a destructive practice that criminalises both voters and politicians.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu Hails Peaceful, Hitch-free Poll

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has adjudged the election as peaceful.

The minister stated this after casting her vote at Polling Unit 001, Ward 2, at the premises, St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim Nnewi, Nnewi North LGA.

The minister, who also monitored the election in some polling units in Uruagu Ward 2, lauded the INEC for their satisfactory and commendable performance.

Observers from accredited international groups also praised the election process and the commission’s performance.

The election was largely peaceful, with voters exercising their franchise without fear.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Benjamin Okolo credited the smooth conduct to the strategic deployment of security personnel, advanced surveillance measures, and the guidance of the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun.

Speaking to THISDAY at the state command headquarters in Awka, DIG Okolo said, “The arrangements put in place under the guidance of the IG have been excellent. His directives ensured that all agencies performed effectively, and this has contributed immensely to the peace we are witnessing.”

Okolo also confirmed that flashpoints such as Ihiala LGA remained calm due to pre-election clearance operations.

The Nigeria Police Force also intensified aerial surveillance operations across the state, particularly in flashpoints, under the command of CP Martins Nwogo.

The Air Wing also monitored movement patterns, detected suspicious gatherings, and provided real-time intelligence to ground commanders.

Nwogo said: “We are combing all nooks and crannies from the air with a fine-tooth comb to guarantee a hitch-free exercise.”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, emphasised that all measures were designed to safeguard voters, maintain law and order, and ensure a credible electoral process.

Meanwhile, there was a report of an attack by gunmen at Owerre Ezukala community in Orumba South LGA, where a man identified as a councillor in the community was shot while attempting to cast his vote.

However, Ikenga said there were no such reports of insecurity before him.

During the election, THISDAY noticed a significant improvement in the BVAS machine’s performance, as it took just seconds to accredit voters.

The poll, however, recorded low turnout as many residents and commercial vehicle operators in Awka and Onitsha defied the restriction of movement order by the state police command and went about their normal business activities.

EFCC Arrests Vote Buyers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested several individuals across different polling units for allegedly engaging in vote buying.

Some of the suspects include: Emeka Ilokasia, arrested at Ward 2, Njikoka LGA; Nwachuwu Loretta, arrested at Ward 2(008), Awkuzu, Oyi LGA and Emuka Chuwudi, arrested at Umunachi village, Dunukofia LGA

Anambra REC Dismisses Claims of Vote-Buying

Meanwhile, the REC in the state, Elizabeth Agwu, has asked those alleging vote-buying to present credible evidence.

“When the two strongest candidates went to vote, they mentioned vote-buying. But like I said during voter education, anyone with such information should provide facts and figures.

“Vote-buying is a very serious offence and a legislative matter. If you want to accuse someone, give us evidence. You can’t just go on television and say there’s vote-buying everywhere without mentioning one place,” she said.

The REC said neither INEC staff nor observers, both local and international, reported any verified incidents of vote-buying.

“None of our staff or observers told me they saw any area where there was vote-buying. So, to me, it’s a rumour, and rumours don’t thrive with me,” she declared.

On voter turnout, Agwu declined to make early conclusions, stressing that final figures would be determined after collation.

She commended the overall process, noting that INEC’s logistics and security deployment were effective.

“It was a very good outing. INEC deployed early in nearly all polling units. There was adequate security, the BVAS worked well, and voters turned out en masse,” she said.