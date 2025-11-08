Southern Nigeria Monarchs Appoint Uzodimma as Coordinator 

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Traditional Rulers from the Southern part of Nigeria under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council have appointed Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as their Coordinator, noting that the governor has done so much to advance their course as leaders of communities in Nigeria and in fostering unity among them.

The letter appointing Governor Uzodimma as their Coordinator was presented to him on Thursday in his office in Owerri by the Chairman of Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, his co-Chairman, HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya and the Secretary, the Dein of Agbor, HRM Obi Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagboruzi 1.

The trio were accompanied by their brother monarchs from the South who were all members of the Technical Committee of the body.

The Ooni who said members of the Technical Committee were in Owerri to consider issues around the association’s forthcoming general meeting, appreciated the role Governor Uzodimma played in ensuring that the monarchs in Nigeria are given their pride of place in the running of the affairs of the country, both politically, culturally and traditionally.

He said after careful evaluation of such roles, the monarchs collectively agreed that Governor Uzodimma is the most suitable to Coordinate their affairs in the interest of not just the people of Southern Nigeria, but the country as a whole.

He used the opportunity to inform the governor that their next general meeting will be held in Ogun State, and that the Chairman of Southern Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Dapo Abiodun, has agreed to be the host. Uzodimma hosted the maiden edition of the assembly in Owerri.

The Ooni said the courtesy call was not just to communicate to the governor about the appointment but to brief him on the forthcoming meeting.

Recognising the pivotal role the governor plays in the current political dispensation in the country as well as the listening ear he enjoys with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the monarchs handed a letter seeking an audience with Mr. President to the governor of Imo State.

In his response, the governor said he was humbled by the accolades from the traditional rulers and promised not to disappoint their reasonable expectations.

He reiterated the important role the traditional institution plays in the society and urged the monarchs as custodians of the traditional institution to brace up to do the same in Nigeria.

Uzodimma assured them that he will not only reach out to his brother Governor Abiodun over their forthcoming meeting in Ogun State, but assured them that their message for Mr. President will be delivered.