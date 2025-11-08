Nestle Professional Celebrates International Chefs Day 2025 with Young Food Explorers 

Nestle Professional in collaboration with the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) and the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN), joined chefs

around the world to celebrate International Chefs Day 2025 under the inspiring theme ‘Food Explorers’.

The event held at Nestle’s Sagamu Factory in Ogun State,

brought together 10 professional chefs and 40 enthusiastic pupils from Nestle for Healthier Kids (N4HK) beneficiary schools for a day of fun, creativity, and learning

centred around food and nutrition.

From planting seeds in the factory garden to preparing colourful, balanced meals in the training kitchen, the children experienced the full journey of food. Guided by the

chefs, they discovered how good nutrition, creativity, and sustainability come together to make healthy eating both exciting and enjoyable.

Speaking at the event, Ibraheem Awelenje, Business Manager, Nestle Professional, emphasised the purpose of the initiative. “For us, International Chefs Day provides

the opportunity to not only celebrate those who curate special meals but also to engage children and nurture the next generation of chefs who are conscious about

making healthier meals. Events like this are in line with our core values at Nestle, where we believe that nutrition, creativity, and sustainability go hand in hand in

shaping a healthier future.”

Chef Cyril Agbachom, Team Lead of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria delegation, also shared his delight at the children’s enthusiasm.

“We are thrilled to connect with these young food explorers. Teaching school children about healthy diets in an engaging, hands-on way helps them understand the value of nutritious ingredients while having fun in the kitchen. It is about inspiring curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love for good, healthy food.”

The children also participated in a practical gardening session led by Mrs. Halimat Adeniji, Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture and Food Systems, who taught them how to plant and care for local fruits and vegetables that thrive in Nigeria. “Catching them young is key to achieving food security,” she noted.

“When children learn to grow and eat our locally available foods, they not only develop healthier habits but also build a lifelong appreciation for nutritious eating.”

At the close of the event, each pupil received a plant pot and a recipe card to take back to school, serving as a reminder of the lessons learned and the joy of exploring food in a meaningful way.

Since 2014, Nestle Professional and the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria have worked together to promote healthy eating and nutrition education among children across the country. The initiative complements Nestle for Healthier Kids (N4HK), the company’s global flagship programme aimed at helping 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030.

Through this partnership, Nestle continues to inspire children to make informed food choices that support their well-being, empower their families, and strengthen their communities, one healthy meal at a time.