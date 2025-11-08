Exclusive: EFCC Nabs Vote Buyers in Anambra, Vows Prosecution After Election

…Offenders liable to ₦500,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested several individuals across different polling units in Anambra State for allegedly engaging in vote buying during the ongoing governorship election.

According to EFCC officials who spoke to THISDAY at the command headquarters in Awka, the suspects were apprehended while either offering cash inducements to voters or collecting money in exchange for their votes.

The arrests, made in multiple locations across the state, followed intelligence reports and field surveillance by operatives deployed to monitor electoral malpractices.

Speaking on strict condition of anonymity, the EFCC officials confirmed that those arrested would be prosecuted after the conclusion of the election, in line with the Commission’s mandate to curb financial crimes, including electoral corruption.

“We have arrested some individuals for vote buying and for collecting money to vote. They are currently in our custody and will be charged after the election.

“The EFCC remains committed to ensuring that the electoral process is free from financial inducement and corruption,” the officials said.

Also speaking to an INEC official at INEC Headquarters in Awka, she said under the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), vote buying and selling constitute electoral offences punishable under Sections 121 and 127.

She said: “Section 121 stipulates that any person who directly or indirectly offers, gives, or accepts money or any other form of inducement in exchange for votes commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to ₦500,000 or 12 months imprisonment, or both.

“Section 127 also makes it an offence for anyone to receive money or any other benefit to vote for or refrain from voting for a particular candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has consistently warned that vote buying undermines the credibility of elections and violates the constitutional right of voters to freely choose their leaders.

INEC officials deployed across Anambra reiterated that the Commission, working with law enforcement agencies, would ensure that those found culpable face the full weight of the law.