Dufil Scales Up Investment in Tutors, Drives Innovative Skills

Omolabake Fasogbon

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie noodles has deepened its investment in human capital development with a focus to position the nation’s learning environment to be at par with global standard.

This was as the firm recently hosted the ‘Annual Teachers’ Seminar’ in Lagos recently, to boost capacity of educators with modern 21st century skills.

Participants were also upskilled with practical tools and techniques in areas of communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking, to match with evolving classroom demands and Nigeria’s curriculum reform goals.

Dufil described the initiative as a crucial part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) that reflects its commitment to empowering teachers shaping national productivity and future workforce readiness.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor of Science Education and Curriculum Studies, University of Lagos, Sunday Adeyemo, underscored the need for innovation in teaching practice.

“Teaching has evolved, and our teachers must evolve with it. To achieve genuine progress in our education system, educators must adopt 21st-century skills and embrace digital tools that drive learning outcomes,” he said.

Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager of Dufil Prima Foods, Temitope Ashiwaju reiterated teachers’ role as custodians of knowledge that needs to be empowered to remain globally competitive.

“Our goal is to support them as the government drives curriculum revitalization. This seminar reflects our deep belief in nurturing those who shape the future”, he added.

In her remark, Olori Temitope Oloko of Iwaya-Yaba Kingdom also praised the programme and participants’ enthusiasm, describing the initiative as a meaningful effort to empower teachers.

Also commenting, National Manager, Indomie Fan Club, Mrs. Ogechukwu Faith Joshua said, “For over 16 years, we’ve witnessed significant improvement in teacher engagement and classroom delivery. Empowering educators remains one of our most rewarding investments, as they directly influence the learning experiences of Nigerian children.”

The event served as a knowledge-exchange platform, with teachers networking, sharing challenges, and exploring creative learning methods.