California to Lead Global Wine Expansion in Africa, Says Victor Ikem

Charles Ajunwa

Founder of Drinks Revolution Nigeria, Dr. Victor Ikem, has said California is well-positioned to lead global wine expansion in Africa.

According to him, the United States remains the fourth-largest wine producer in the world, with California accounting for more than 80 per cent of total production.

Ikem, who disclosed this during his presentation titled: ‘Market Entry Opportunities for California Wine Producers and the Future of Wine in Africa’ at the California Wine Institute’s Global Buyers Marketplace (GBM) held recently in Napa Valley, California, highlighted Nigeria’s fast-evolving wine consumption patterns.

Representing Africa as a distinguished speaker, Ikem in his presentation, explored how California wineries can expand into Africa’s growing markets, particularly Nigeria, which is fast becoming a major consumption hub.

California wines, he said, possess all the right attributes to succeed on the continent.

“California wines have a unique opportunity to thrive in Africa by combining authentic storytelling, consistent quality, and sustainable distribution partnerships,” he noted. “Any ambition for global expansion by California wine producers that excludes Africa will be incomplete.”

He emphasised that California’s reputation for quality and innovation gives it a competitive edge in capturing this new generation of wine drinkers.

Ikem, who described Africa as “the final frontier” for the global wine industry, said the continent is brimming with opportunity amid slowing consumption trends in many Western markets.

He argued that California’s active participation in Africa’s wine value chain could strategically position the region for sustained export growth and mitigate market stagnation elsewhere.

“Africa is opening up and brimming with new opportunities,” he explained. “California can leverage its exceptional wine quality and innovative production practices to establish a lasting presence in this growing market.”

He pointed out that wine trade is fast becoming an important component of U.S.–Africa economic relations, particularly as Nigeria’s youthful population embraces modern wine culture.

“It was an honour to share Africa’s story on a global stage among leaders shaping the future of wine,” Ikem said, adding, “The conversations we began in Napa Valley will open new trade and collaboration opportunities for Africa’s fast-growing market.”

He reaffirmed belief that California wines are well-suited to complement Nigeria’s evolving consumption culture, one that blends sophistication, local flavour, and social experience.

“California wines,” he said, “are not just products—they’re stories. And Africa is ready to be part of that story.”

The 2025 Global Buyers Marketplace featured two days of exhibitions where more than 1,500 wines were poured for an audience of importers, sommeliers, distributors, and retail buyers from around the world. The remaining days were dedicated to regional tours across California’s key wine regions including Sonoma Valley, Lodi, Livermore, and Napa offering participants firsthand experiences with local producers.

The programme concluded with participation in the Old Vine Conference, another leading global event promoting heritage and sustainability in winemaking. Organised by the California Wine Institute (CWI), the GBM continues to serve as a crucial platform for international engagement. The CWI, representing leading wineries and wine-related businesses across California, advocates sustainable winegrowing and responsible marketing while promoting California wines globally as benchmarks of quality and innovation.

Drinks Revolution Nigeria, under Ikem’s leadership, has been instrumental in bridging the gap between international wine producers and African consumers. Through distribution partnerships, wine education, and policy advocacy, the company continues to promote structured growth in Nigeria’s wine and spirits sector, while encouraging global collaboration and responsible market entry strategies. Ikem is widely regarded as one of the continent’s leading voices in the wine and spirits industry.

The Global Buyers Marketplace held between October 27 and 31, brought together some of the world’s most influential wine producers, importers, distributors, and trade professionals. Hosted at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), Copia, the event offered a unique platform for global networking and market exchange between U.S. wine producers and international buyers, with a particular focus on emerging markets.