Bridging Nigeria’s Housing Gap

In the restless skyline of Lagos, cranes rise beside clusters of unfinished homes — symbols of both progress and paradox in a nation grappling with a housing deficit of over 28 million units. Amidst this complex landscape, Olatunji Homes, led by Adekunle Olatunji, is reimagining what affordable, modern housing can look like in Nigeria, writes Adedayo Adejobi

In the soft morning light, the Lagos skyline rises like a promise — cranes perched above half-finished towers, luxury estates fenced off from sprawling informal settlements. The rhythm of construction echoes against the city’s hum, yet beneath the buzz lies an uncomfortable truth: millions of Nigerians still lack decent housing.

In a country where the estimated housing deficit exceeds 28 million units, the dream of owning a home remains distant for many. Amid this reality, Olatunji Homes, led by its Managing Director and CEO, Adekunle Olatunji, is building more than just houses — it’s constructing a new philosophy of accessibility, innovation, and integrity in Nigerian real estate.

“We see the housing deficit not just as a crisis,” Olatunji says, leaning forward as if weighing each word, “but as an opportunity to create impact at scale. Every project we deliver must make housing more attainable for ordinary Nigerians — not just the priviledged few.”

For Olatunji, addressing the housing deficit begins with rethinking the fundamentals of real estate itself. Olatunji Homes’ model is built on a simple but radical principle — affordability without compromise. The company focuses on compact, smartly designed units for young professionals and middle-income families rather than oversized luxury homes that dominate the market.

“Our approach goes beyond profitability,” he explains. “We’re building for real people — teachers, civil servants, small business owners — and we’re doing it with efficiency in mind. That means embracing modular construction, prefabricated components, and community-driven financing models that bring Nigerians at home and in the diaspora into the process.”

The idea is as practical as it is visionary. By using modular systems and prefabricated panels, Olatunji Homes reduces delivery time and costs, while its community-based financing allows Nigerians abroad to co-invest in local housing developments.

“It’s not just about selling units,” Olatunji adds. “It’s about enabling collective ownership and participation in nation-building.”

The real estate sector has not been immune to Nigeria’s inflationary pressures and rising material costs. Cement, steel, and finishing materials fluctuate wildly, threatening project viability.

Yet Olatunji Homes has managed to maintain affordability through a combination of foresight and strategic sourcing.

“We tackle inflation through long-term relationships with manufacturers and bulk procurement,” Olatunji notes. “By partnering with local fabricators, we’re also reducing dependence on imports. You’d be surprised how much cost you save when you empower local innovation.”

He points to the company’s experimentation with alternative materials — interlocking blocks, stabilised earth bricks, and value-engineered designs that retain strength while cutting waste.

“We apply what I call intelligent frugality,” he says with a smile. “You don’t compromise quality — you rethink efficiency.”

If there’s one area that consistently haunts Nigerian property development, it’s land titling. Olatunji calls it “the invisible crisis” — a labyrinth of bureaucracy, duplicate claims, and fraud. Olatunji Homes takes no chances.“Every land we acquire goes through rigorous due diligence — survey verification, legal searches, physical boundary confirmation,” he explains. “We only work with registered surveyors and certified consultants. Our clients must never have to worry about authenticity.”

Looking to the future, he sees hope in digitised registries and blockchain-backed verification systems. “We’re already archiving all our land documents digitally,” he says.

“One day, a buyer will be able to verify title history on their phone — and that’s when real transparency will begin.”

For most Nigerians, the biggest barrier to homeownership isn’t just the house — it’s the finance. Mortgage systems remain rigid, interest rates steep, and repayment terms unrealistic for average earners. Olatunji Homes is trying to change that equation.

“We’re in active discussions with mortgage institutions, fintech platforms, and cooperatives,” Olatunji reveals. “Our goal is to create flexible payment structures — micro-mortgages and digital financing models that meet people where they are.”

He describes a joint-venture approach where landowners contribute land while Olatunji Homes handles development — a model that reduces upfront capital while ensuring value sharing. “We want to democratise access,” he says. “Technology-driven finance is the next frontier for housing in Nigeria.”

Infrastructure — roads, water, power — can make or break any development. Olatunji Homes integrates feasibility studies into every project phase, ensuring that each site is viable for long-term habitation.

“In some cases, we invest in infrastructure ourselves — internal roads, boreholes, mini power solutions,” Olatunji says. “That not only supports residents but also enhances property value. Developers must understand that you’re not just selling a home; you’re shaping a community.”

He strongly advocates for more public-private partnerships (PPPs) where developers collaborate with local authorities to share infrastructure responsibilities. “If the public sector brings access, and the private sector brings innovation, the results will be transformative.”

Nigeria’s demographic reality is shifting fast. The average first-time homebuyer is now under 35, tech-savvy, and mobile. Olatunji Homes has adapted accordingly.

“The Nigerian homebuyer today is younger, more digital, and more flexible in lifestyle,” Olatunji observes. “We’re designing smaller, energy-efficient spaces — one-bedroom apartments, studios, and co-living units that fit their needs.”

These homes feature smart locks, solar backup systems, and open-plan living designs that support remote work and sustainability. “Modern buyers value function, flexibility, and community,” he adds. “We’re creating spaces that reflect who they are — ambitious, connected, and forward-looking.”

While many developers treat sustainability as a buzzword, Olatunji insists it is part of the company’s DNA. “ESG isn’t a checkbox for us,” he says firmly. “It’s our way of doing business.”

Olatunji Homes incorporates energy-efficient designs, waste management systems, and climate-resilient materials across its projects. The firm plans to integrate solar power, rainwater harvesting, and sustainable landscaping into all new developments within the next five years.

“Real estate can be a driver of green innovation,” he says. “When you train local artisans, source materials locally, and use smart energy solutions, you’re not just building houses — you’re building capacity and reducing carbon footprint.”

Trust, Olatunji believes, is the most valuable currency in Nigeria’s real estate sector — and the hardest to earn. Olatunji Homes enforces strict transparency measures across all its operations.

“All our projects are backed by verified documentation and open communication,” he says. “We maintain a strict ‘no omo-onile’ engagement policy, so clients never face harassment or uncertainty.”

Digital progress tracking and ISO-style compliance systems are also part of the firm’s ongoing reforms. “Our vision,” he adds, “is to make Olatunji Homes synonymous with trust. When people hear our name, they should immediately feel secure.”

Real estate in Nigeria is a balancing act — between city-centre demand and suburban growth, between rapid returns and long-term stability. Olatunji Homes’ development strategy reflects this balance.

“We have premium, high-turnover projects in major cities, but we’re also investing in emerging locations with strong growth potential,” Olatunji explains. “We start small, test demand, then scale.”

By securing land early and engaging local communities, the company mitigates risk while building grassroots acceptance. “Real estate is not just about brick and mortar,” he says. “It’s about relationships — with people, communities, and the environment.”

Perhaps the most transformative element of Olatunji’s philosophy is his belief in real estate as an engine for industrialisation.

“When we use local materials, employ Nigerian artisans, and partner with small manufacturers, we’re stimulating a whole value chain,” he says. “Every housing unit becomes a ripple that touches dozens of industries — from tile production to solar components.”

Olatunji envisions a sector where local innovation thrives — where developers and manufacturers collaborate to create a self-sustaining ecosystem. “The next phase of real estate in Nigeria will move from speculation to ecosystem-building,” he says. “And we intend to lead that transition.”

As the sun dips over the skyline, Olatunji’s words echo with quiet conviction. “Housing is more than shelter,” he says. “It’s dignity, stability, and opportunity. Every home we build is a story of hope — a step toward a more inclusive Nigeria.”

Olatunji Homes is not simply building estates; it is constructing a new narrative for Nigerian housing — one that blends affordability with innovation, sustainability with trust, and profit with purpose. In a country where too many have been shut out of the housing market, Adekunle Olatunji’s vision stands as both blueprint and beacon: a reminder that the future of Nigeria’s cities will be shaped not by those who build the tallest towers, but by those who dare to build for everyone.