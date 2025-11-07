Tinubu Rejoices With Renowned Journalist, Reuben Abati, At 60

* Greets Emir of Borgu, Haliru Kitoro on 10th anniversary

* Congratulates Omoyemi Akerele for winning 2025 £1m earthshot prize

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with renowned journalist and former presidential spokesperson, Dr Reuben Abati, as he clocked 60 on November 7, 2025.

The president, in a release issued on Friday stated, inter alia: “I extend my warmest felicitations to Dr Reuben Abati, renowned journalist and former presidential adviser, on his 60th birthday, November 7, 2025.

“A public intellectual, author, columnist, law graduate and broadcaster, Dr Abati has distinguished himself wherever he has traversed: in the university as a student and later as a Graduate Assistant, as Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Guardian, as a writer and presently as a television anchor.

“His insightful articles, regular interventions and television analyses have continued to enlighten and inspire.

“I commend Dr Abati for his service to Nigeria as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, as well as his outstanding contributions to the media.

“Dr Abati’s patriotism and passion as a public commentator who consistently brings his creativity, versatility and cross-sectoral experience to bear on issues of national interest, both on traditional and social media, are noteworthy.

“I congratulate Dr Abati, whom I fondly call Rubi Rubi, on the presentation of three books on his birthday, titled: ‘Portraits: People, Politics and Society’, ‘A Love Letter and Other Stories’, and ‘How Goodluck Jonathan Became President’.

“I join the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), family members, and friends in celebrating this notable writer.

“On this occasion of Abati’s 60th birthday, I pray that Almighty God grant him a longer life, good health, and the inspiration to continue serving the nation and humanity.

Happy Birthday, Rubi!”

Also, President Tinubu extended warm greetings to His Royal Highness, Muhammed Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV (Mai Borgu), Emir of Borgu Kingdom, as he marks 10 years on the throne.

The president, in a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated the 17th Emir of Borgu on the remarkable journey of serving his people and the country.

President Tinubu, who is the Jagaban of the Kingdom, joined the Government and people of Niger State, the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Borgu Emirate Council, and family members to celebrate with the royal father, whose legacy of selfless leadership continues to resonate among indigenes and beyond.

The president recognised the efforts of the royal father in promoting peace, harmony, and tolerance in his domain, particularly in accommodating citizens from other parts of the country, and in constantly mobilising and sensitising them to civic responsibilities.

President Tinubu noted the wisdom, maturity and diligence of the Emir of Borgu in sustaining cultural and traditional values, bringing his versatile experience as a former secretary of the council, a highly travelled private and public sector leader, entrepreneur and legal luminary to shape the worldview of the people.

The president prayed for the well-being of the Emir and the prosperity of the kingdom as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of the royal father.

In another message, President Tinubu congratulated the founder of the Lagos Fashion Week, Ms Omoyeni Akerele, on winning the 2025 Earthshot Prize.

Ms Akerele’s Lagos Fashion Week emerged as the only African enterprise and one of the five winners of the £5 million Earthshot Prize for 2025 at the award ceremony held at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday.

The innovative platform beat 2,500 nominees from 72 countries to clinch the prize and will receive £1 million (about N1.9 billion).

The Earthshot Prize is one of the world’s prestigious environmental awards dedicated to discovering and scaling innovative climate solutions.

The £50 million prize was instituted in 2020 by Britain’s Prince William.

Lagos Fashion Week won the award in the ‘Build a Waste-Free World’ category for redefining Africa’s fashion industry through sustainability.

The president commended Ms Akerele for her visionary enterprise, noting that the Lagos Fashion Week has not only become a platform for innovation but also for environmentally sustainable creativity.

President Tinubu described the feat as a clear demonstration of the audacity of vision and purpose, stating that the entrepreneur stands as an inspiration to many women and men.

The president wished Ms Akerele more success in her endeavours and encourages other Nigerian innovators not to relent on their dreams but to keep pressing forward until they reach the tape of success.