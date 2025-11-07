Senate Confirms Enugu Attorney-General Kingsley Udeh as Minister

•Akpabio hails nominee as ‘fit and proper’ choice for federal cabinet



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Kingsley Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Attorney-General of Enugu State, as a minister of the Federal Republic, following a screening session during plenary.

Udeh’s confirmation came after an interactive session in which senators described him as an accomplished professional whose experience and intellect would add value to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Udeh assured the Senate that he would serve the nation with diligence, integrity, and commitment to the ideals of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He expressed readiness to handle any portfolio assigned to him, noting that his legal training and diverse professional background had equipped him for service in various sectors of governance.

Udeh said, “If you are a good lawyer, you should be able to fit in any area of life.

“By the grace of God, my career and professional stints have spanned various aspects of human endeavour, and I am prepared to serve Nigeria wherever I am posted.”

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River South), who posed the question about adaptability outside the legal sphere, commended Udeh for his broad understanding of governance and policy issues, saying the nominee’s responses reflected competence and humility.

After the screening, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the nomination to a voice vote, which was overwhelmingly approved by the lawmakers.

In his remarks, Akpabio praised President Tinubu for what he described as a “well-considered nomination.”

He said Udeh’s record in public service and legal practice demonstrates the kind of professionalism required to drive the administration’s reform agenda.

“Let me thank Mr. President for the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Udeh,” Akpabio said.

“He appears to be fit and proper to be a minister. He has acquitted himself as a well-bred Nigerian child who acknowledges his parents and his upbringing,” he added

The Senate President urged Udeh to bring his wealth of knowledge and discipline to bear in his new role, stressing that Nigerians expect results-oriented governance from the federal cabinet.

“I hope he will bring his wealth of experience to add value to the federal cabinet and help realise the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President,” Akpabio added.

Udeh, a respected lawyer and scholar, has had a distinguished career in law, academia, and public administration. Before his appointment as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State, he served in various advisory and policy capacities, including as a legal consultant to international organisations and development agencies.

His confirmation adds to the growing list of technocrats and professionals being drafted into President Tinubu’s cabinet as part of efforts to deepen policy competence and accelerate economic reforms.

With the Senate’s approval, Udeh is expected to be sworn in shortly by President Tinubu and assigned a ministerial portfolio.

Political observers in Abuja have lauded the Senate’s swift confirmation, describing it as a signal of legislative support for the President’s continuing cabinet realignment aimed at enhancing governance performance across critical sectors.

Udeh’s inclusion in the Federal Executive Council is also seen as a recognition of Enugu State’s growing influence in national affairs and a testament to the President’s commitment to ensuring regional representation in government.

The confirmation brings to conclusion the legislative process for his nomination, clearing the way for his formal induction into the cabinet at the next swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Villa.