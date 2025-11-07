Police Rescue Kidnapped Woman, Arrest Five Suspects in Ondo

*Arrest four for murder of Chief Imam in Kwara

Fidelis David in Akure and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped woman, Adebayo Oluwaseun, in Akure and arrested four of her suspected abductors, just as they foiled an armed robbery attack in a separate operation within the state capital.

Similarly, police detectives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested four suspects in the Tsaragi community in the Edu Local Government Area of the state for the alleged murder of the Chief Imam of the community, Alhaji Abdullahi Audu.

A statement issued yesterday by Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ayanlade Olayinka, the rescue operation followed a distress alert from a Good Samaritan who informed the police that four young men, driving an unregistered vehicle, had abducted a lady and were heading towards the Shoprite Roundabout in Akure.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, our operatives mounted strategic roadblocks and intercepted the vehicle. The victim was rescued unhurt, and all four suspects were arrested on the spot. The car used for the abduction has also been recovered as an exhibit,” Olayinka stated.

He commended the alertness of the citizen, who reported the incident, describing it as a clear example of effective collaboration between the public and the police. “The timely coordination between the alert citizen and our officers was pivotal in preventing what could have turned into another tragic case of abduction,” he added.

In another incident, Olayinka revealed that a commercial motorcyclist, Mr. Omoniyi Elijah, narrowly escaped death after being attacked by two passengers who attempted to rob him of his motorcycle at Achievers Area in Sijuade, Akure.

He added, “The assailants stabbed him several times during the struggle. However, the victim’s quick thinking and cries for help drew the attention of nearby residents, prompting a rapid response from operatives of the Oda Division. One suspect, identified as Ahmed Tijani, was arrested at the scene, while his accomplice escaped. The victim was rushed to the hospital and has since been discharged. The stolen motorcycle was later recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended the professionalism and dedication of the officers involved. He said the successes recorded reflect the visionary leadership and reform-driven agenda of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun.”

He further urged residents to remain vigilant and to report suspicious movements or persons to the nearest police formation, stressing that credible intelligence remains the most potent weapon in the fight against crime.

Meanhile, police detectives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested four suspects in the Tsaragi community in the Edu Local Government Area of the state for the alleged murder of the Chief Imam of the community, Alhaji Abdullahi Audu.

THISDAY checks revealed that the suspects were said to have attacked the late Chief Imam for allegedly being behind the death of their brother, Mr. Ibrahim Gana, who was said to be ill, and admitted to the hospital for medical attention, but later died.

Following the death of Gana, it was gathered in the town that his brothers, Mohammed Shaba and Mahmud Gana, were said to have accused the late Chief Imam of the village, Alhaji Abdullahi Audu, of being responsible for their brother’s demise, and this led to a protest at the house of the late Chief Imam of the village.

Sources said that the protest at the house of the late Chief Imam led to a mob attack and the death of the late Chief Imam, Alhaji Audu.

When contacted, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, who confirmed the incident, said that the police detectives from the Command have arrested four persons in connection with the incident in Tsaragi village in Edu LGA of the state.

Ojo, who described the tragic incident as a culpable homicide, said: “‎On November 4, 2025, at about 9:30 p.m., one Ibrahim Gana, 25, a resident of Sokunkpan Village in Tsaragi, who had been ill and on admission at a hospital, sadly passed away.

“Following his death, his brothers, Mohammed Shaba and Mahmud Gana, accused the Chief Imam of the village, Alhaji Abdullahi Audu, of being responsible for their brother’s demise.

“‎In an act of mob violence, Muhammad Shaaba and Mahmud Gana allegedly mobilised several others and attacked the Chief Imam with offensive weapons, leading to his death.

“Police operatives swiftly commenced an investigation into the incident, as four suspects have been arrested with ongoing efforts to arrest other individuals connected to the crime.”

Ojo further warned against resorting to jungle justice or taking the law into one’s own hands, emphasising that such actions are criminal and punishable under the law.

He urged the public to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police formation or via the Command’s designated channels.