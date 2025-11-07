  • Friday, 7th November, 2025

PDP Factional Acting National Chairman Names Mao Ohuabunwa New BoT Chair

Nigeria | 36 minutes ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has been named the Chairman of a newly reconstituted People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees following the dissolution of the board headed by Senator Adolphus Wabara, by Alhaji Abdulrahman Muhammed, the Acting chairman of the PDP faction loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.
His emergence on Friday followed an emergency meeting of the faction at Life Camp, Abuja to deliberate extensively on the recent developments within the Party, particularly the implications of the judgment of the Federal High Court and the forthcoming National Convention.
Isah Danladi was also announced as replacement for Senator Isah Makarfi as the Secretary.
The inauguration was attended by party stalwarts, including former Governor Enugu State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.
Alhaji Muhammed said the Wabara led board was dissolved for loss of moral authority, political neutrality and for drifting the party from the very principles that once held the party together.
He asserted the readiness of the party to rebuild its moral foundation and restore internal democracy through fairness, transparency and respect for the rule of law.
He said the previous Board of Trustees, led by Wabara, lost the moral balance expected of that noble institution, his leadership became heavily questioned, and the continued role of the BOT in national advisory matters had become untenable.
Ohuabunwa, who read the communique after the meeting reaffirmed that the PDP remains one indivisible, united, and democratic family firmly committed to the ideals of Justice, Equity, and Progress, the founding ethos of the party.

