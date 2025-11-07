PANA Holdings Announces Key Leadership Appointments

The board and management of PANA Holdings, a leading global enterprise committed to driving innovation and operational excellence, have announced a series of strategic appointments to its leadership team.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of PANA Holdings, Dr. Daere Akobo, the company has approved the appointments of Daisy Maduagwu as Executive Director, Global Business Services, Adetoke George-Toyon as Group Chief Operating Officer and Chukwuemeka Igilar as the Vice President, PE Energy. The appointments of the trio take immediate effect.

Daisy Maduagwu started her career at PE Energy, a subsidiary of PANA Holdings, in 2010 as an Inside Sales Specialist, rose through the ranks to Strategic Sourcing Lead, Deputy Managing Director, and later Vice President.

Adetoke George-Toyon brings over 15 years of executive-level experience. She has consistently delivered transformational outcomes, unlocking value through innovative deal structuring, asset monetization, joint venture governance, and portfolio optimization.

As the Group Chief Operating Officer, she brings a unique blend of commercial acumen, operational excellence, and people-centered leadership to drive innovation, growth, and long-term value creation across the Group’s diverse portfolio.

As Vice President, PE Energy, Chukwuemeka Igilar is expected to provide strategic and operational leadership, driving innovation, collaboration, and business growth across teams. With over 13 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, his leadership philosophy is rooted in excellence, sustainable performance, and empowering others to achieve their full potential.