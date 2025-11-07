  • Friday, 7th November, 2025

Court Fixes Nov 20 for Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s Terrorism Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 20 for judgment in the terrorism trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho announced the date on Friday after ruling that Kanu had forfeited his right to defend himself, having failed to open his defence within the six days allotted by the court.

The judge noted that the defendant was given ample opportunity to present his case but chose not to do so, emphasizing that Kanu could no longer claim to have been denied his constitutional right to a fair hearing.

Kanu, who is facing terrorism-related charges brought by the Federal Government, had repeatedly challenged the proceedings.

With the close of the defence window, the court is now set to deliver its long-awaited judgment later this month.

