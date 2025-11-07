Chiamaka Nnadozie Shortlisted for Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria and Brighton & Hove Albion’s shot-stopper, Chiamaka Cynthia Nnadozie, has been shortlisted for 2025 The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Award. She is the only Nigerian player, male or female, in the running for the prestigious awards.

The Super Falcons goalkeeper recently moved from Paris FC to the English side after a brilliant 2024/25 campaign with the French team of which one of her headline performance was against Paris Saint-Germain Féminine in the Coupe de France Féminine final.

Nnadozie kept a clean sheet and saved two penalties in the shootout. She also helped Paris FC reach the French league playoffs, capping a stellar domestic season that showcased her consistency and leadership.

On the international stage, the Nigerian goalkeeper was instrumental as the Super Falcons reclaimed the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Rabat, Morocco. She kept four clean sheets in six matches and conceded only twice from open play, both in the final against the hosts. Nnadozie won the Golden Glove as the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper as Nigeria won a 10th continental title.

Nnadozie was earlier nominated for the 2025 Women’s Yachine Trophy at the

Ballon d’Or, where she finished 4th. She is also listed for CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year at the upcoming CAF Awards.

For The Best FIFA Award, Nnadozie will battle a strong list of goalkeepers also in the fray for the top honour. They include; Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Cata Coll (Spain), Christiane Endler (Chile), Hannah Hampton (England), Anna Moorhouse (England), and Phallon Tullis-Joyce (USA).