  • Friday, 7th November, 2025

APM Terminals Celebrates Staff Creativity at Second Talent Show

Business | 2 seconds ago

APM Terminals Apapa has once again placed the spotlight on its employees’ creativity and flair beyond the workplace, as it hosted the second edition of its employee talent show, APM Terminals Got Talent.

Speaking at the event, the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, commended the employees for their enthusiasm and creativity, noting that the initiative has become an integral part of the company’s efforts to foster a vibrant workplace culture.

“At APM Terminals Apapa, we believe our people are our greatest asset. This event is about recognising the many dimensions of our workforce and giving our colleagues a platform to shine beyond their daily roles,” Knudsen said. “I am truly proud of the courage and effort every participant has shown.”

The competition featured fifteen contestants, each delivering captivating performances that drew cheers from colleagues and guests. After a spirited contest, three winners emerged, each receiving valuable home appliances, including a television set, refrigerator, and washing machine.

Emerging as overall winner, Ibukunoluwa Abdulfatai expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity.

“I am overwhelmed with joy. I worked hard for this moment, and I am grateful to APM Terminals for creating this platform. The company genuinely cares about its employees,” he said with emotion.

Second-place winner Gerald Ezeukwu described the experience as “unforgettable”. I honestly didn’t expect to win anything, so this came as a big surprise. APM Terminals is simply the best — they don’t just talk about employee engagement; they live it. This kind of event makes us feel valued and seen,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Onadioe Adeniyi, who claimed third place with a comedy performance, said the event had motivated him to hone his craft further.

“Even though I didn’t win the top prize, I’m proud of the laughter I brought to the audience. I’ve learnt a lot from this experience and will definitely come back stronger next time,” he said.

