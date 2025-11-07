AEMBank Urges African Countries to Harness $3trn Mineral Reserves to Advance Industrialization, Dev’t

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The African Extractive Minerals Development Bank (AEMBank) has tasked leaders, stakeholders and policy makers to harness the continent’s estimated $3 trillion mineral reserves to advance its sustainable industrialisation and development.

This is even as it noted that the time for “pit-to-ports” mentality to reach a grinding halt had come, adding that Africa must retain value for its estimated $3 trillion of mineral reserves and march firmly on the road to industrialisation.

AEMBank made the call at its successfully hosted London Investor roadshow, bringing together leading institutional investors, financiers and policy stakeholders committed to advancing Africa’s mineral-based industrialisation.

A statement issued on Friday by the bank’s board member, Mr. Chris Frampton, read: “The event marks a significant milestone in AEMBank’s mission to act as a major catalyst for the development of the African continent’s extractive and solid-minerals sector.

“Of particular importance are the critical minerals which are key to the enabling of energy transition. AEMBank reflects a new era of strategic partnership between Africa and global capital — one that prioritises sustainability, value creation and long-term economic transformation.”

Frampton maintained that by focusing on mining, processing, logistics and trade finance, the bank enables African nations to capture greater value from their natural resources, while supporting regional diversification and the global energy-transition agenda.

He stated that delivering tangible solutions for Nigeria and Africa, the bank offers targeted financing and advisory instruments to accelerate mineral value chain development, industrial growth and infrastructure expansion.

He further explained that discussions at the event focused on linking Africa’s mineral wealth with sustainable, transparent capital, reinforcing international appetite for AEMBank’s mission-driven approach.

“In a strategic partnership, AEMBank’s institutional development is supported by the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), which is an umbrella organisation for mineral rich African countries, with Nigeria being the current chair.

“AEMBank is a pan-African multilateral financial institution established to finance and promote responsible investment across Africa’s extractive and mineral value chains. With operational anchors in Nigeria, AEMBank’s mission is to connect Africa’s mineral wealth with global capital and expertise — driving sustainable industrialisation and prosperity.

“Looking ahead, we are determined to build on the success of the London engagement, continue investor and stakeholder dialogues to mobilise capital and forge partnerships that advance Africa’s extractive-sector transformation,” Frampton said.