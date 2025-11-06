T2 Named Technology Partner for CIArb Conference

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) Nigeria Branch has announced T2 as the exclusive technology partner for its annual conference and gala night 2025, scheduled to take place from 12th to 14th November 2025 at The Jewel Aieda, Lekki, Lagos.

This year’s conference, themed: ‘Connecting the Dots: Core Principles, Innovation, and Meaningful Outcomes in ADR’, brings together legal practitioners, corporate executives, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore emerging trends and innovations shaping the future of Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Senior Vice President, Corporate Services, T2, IfelojuAlakija, said: “At T2, we see technology not just as a tool, but as a lifestyle enabler that connects people to new possibilities. Our partnership with CIArb Nigeria reflects our mission to deliver seamless connectivity and smart digital solutions that empower individuals and institutions to work, learn, and live better.”