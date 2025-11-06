Report: Connectivity Speed in Urban Networks Rises as Operators Invest More in 4G LTE Technology

Emma Okonji

Connectivity speed in urban networks of telecoms operators continues to increase, with an average download speed of 19 megabits per second (Mbps) and a latency period of 30 milliseconds (ms), according to the latest report on connectivity speed in rural and urban communities, released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Connectivity speed is the rate at which data is transferred between devices and the internet, while latency is the time it takes a network to complete a given task.

According to the report, the rise in connectivity speed in urban networks is sequel to the huge investments in 4G LTE technology by telecoms operators in recent times.

The rise in connectivity speed in urban networks has however created a wide margin in the connectivity speed gap between urban and rural networks, whereby the average download speed of rural networks is 12.7 Mbps, compared to the 19 Mbps in urban networks, while the latency period in rural networks is 37 ms, compared to 30 ms latency period in urban network, which is a much shorter period of completing a given task, according to the NCC report, which THISDAY obtained from its official website.

The report also puts the upload speed in urban networks at 9.6 Mbps, and puts the upload speed in rural networks at 6.1 Mbps, a development, the report said, created upload connectivity speed gap of 3.5 Mbps between urban and rural networks, thus making urban network speeds more solid for video streaming, calls, data and office tools.

While analysing the performance of rural networks in terms of download and upload speeds, the report explained that the rural median download speeds improved significantly, roughly doubling from 7.5 Mbps in January 2025 to 15.0 Mbps by September 2025.

The report however said that despite the strong growth, the absolute speed gap between urban and rural networks maintained a consistent 5-6 Mbps difference, as urban infrastructure keeps pace with rural gains, locking in a tiered performance model.

Highlighting the technology driving connectivity speed in urban networks, the report further explained that LTE (4G) remained the core technology being deployed by network operators in urban areas.

“LTE performance is consistently reliable, positioning it as the main mobile broadband option through at least 2028-2030. Rural LTE speeds are climbing, reaching up to 15 Mbps. 5G is Niche: Urban 5G reaches impressive download speeds (180-220 Mbps), but it trends downward and lacks latency gains over LTE, keeping it niche for now. 3G is winding down and 3G speeds are flat-lining, indicating operators are maintaining but not expanding these assets ahead of a phase-out plan,” the report said.

In the areas of investment and equitable connectivity, the report explained that the usage concentration showed a high percentage of mobile usage activity that is concentrated in a dense area, creating an enduring performance gap.

The report however highlighted rural quality challenges, indicating that rural access supports basic tasks, but the upload bottleneck hinders advanced digital use. For the strategy, the report highlights performance and layered system, adding that LTE is the core engine, 5G is the urban premium option, and 3G is winding down.

The report however compared the three major operators, MTN, Airtel and Globacom, in relation to download speed,upload speed and latency time in rural communities where they operate.

According to the report, MTN maintains the highest download and upload speeds in rural communities at 15 Mbps and 8 Mbps respectively, followed by Airtel with a download and upload speeds of 11 Mbps and 4 Mbps respectively in rural communities. Next is Globacom, with download and upload speeds of 9 Mbps and 3.5 Mbps respectively in rural communities.

The report however showcased Globacom as the operator with the best latency, whose network has the shortest time in completing any given task in rural communities. According to the report, Globacom has a latency period of 35 ms, followed by MTN at 36 ms and Airtel at 38 ms.

According to NCC, the commission is committed to addressing connectivity inequality by promoting targeted investment in rural areas and accelerating the national shift to 4G/5G networks to ensure equitable quality of experience (QoE) for all Nigerians.