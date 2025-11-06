Opara, Udeze to Mentor Spires 5-Aside Tourney Q’finalists 

Ex-internationals Godwin Opara and Ifeanyi Udeze will mentor the quaterfinalists of the ongoing Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament.

The former Super Eagles players will be at the Stables Sports Centre in Surulere on the 8th and 9th of November for a mentorship session with the players before their respective matches.

Godwin Okpara, who played as a defender, was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, 2000 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney Australia.

Ifeanyi Udeze, who played as a left-back, made 35 appearances for the national team from 2000-2005. Udeze featured for Nigeria at the 2002 African Cup of Nations as well as the edition in 2004. He was also part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea & Japan.

The former Eagles stars will engage the players on football lessons and the lifestyle and character expected of an up-and-coming footballer.

The last eight (8) teams in this year’s championship will square up this weekend for a place in the semi-finals.

On Saturday, New Generation FC will lock-horns against Greater Tomorrow FA, and Chekas United will file out against Wasola football club.

In the games on Sunday, defending champions White Tigers FC will lock-horns against All Saints football club, while Papa SA will play face-off against Blood and Sand FC.

The 2025 Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament, which got on the way on Sunday, October 26th, will come to a close with a grand finale on Saturday the 15th of November.