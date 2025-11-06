Obi Donates N30m to Nursing Colleges, Promises Renovation of School Ravaged by Fire

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, has donated N30 million to two colleges of Nursing Sciences in Anambra State.

The former governor also said his continuous donation to colleges and hospitals is fueled by his desire to make impact in the health sector in his own little way.

Obi has for years since after his eight years tenure in Anambra as governor been going around donating to schools, especially colleges where healthcare practitioners are trained.

He donated the sum of N15million each to College of Nursing Sciences, Adazi Nnukwu and UniNiger University Teaching Hospital, Iyienu, yesterday.

Obi said he has dedicated his life to one of purpose, and the purpose is to uplift humanity.

He said: “I believe that life must have a purpose and my own purpose is to give support to people as a way to uplift humanity.

“I go around Nigeria supporting schools because it is critical for us. The number one measurement indices of life in the world today is life expectancy. We need to invest in health and nurses are the human capital we need for this investment.

“That is why I’m going about and making donations in my own little way. Today, life expectancy in Nigeria is 54, and that is among the least you can find anywhere in the world.”

Obi praised the proprietor of the college, Rt. Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, saying he was among the first people he approached when he became governor, to help get accreditation for such colleges.

“The bishop has done much in this school. When I became governor in 2006, no single school of nursing, medical laboratory of midwifery college was accredited. So, I approached the church and begged them to help us in this area and we supported them and today this place is very big.”

Obi also visited Practicing Nursery and Primary School in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area, which was razed by fire in December 2024.

The headmistress of the school, Comrade Eucharia Egwuonwu who received Obi lamented the school had been abandoned since after the fire incident, leaving children studying under harsh weather without roof.

She said a lot of parents had withdrawn their children from the school as a result of the incident.

Obi however said he would facilitate the rebuilding of the school, saying work would commence in January 2026, so as to give the children a befitting place to learn from.

Earlier at the College of Nursing Sciences, Adazi Nnukwu, the Acting provost of the college, Mrs. Okafor Chibugo thanked Obi for his continuous zeal to donate to colleges.

She said: “Your visit is a boost to us and will spur us in our activities and will inspire us to dedication and hardwork, just as the students too. Thank you for always having our college in mind with your donations.”