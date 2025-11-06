NIPR Holds Annual PRICE Awards

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has again strengthened the administration and regulation of public relations practice in Nigeria with the launch of the annual Public Relations, Reputation, Ideas, Concepts and Excellence (PRICE) Awards and Prizes.

The Awards will serve as the body’s premier system for the curation, recognition, exhibition and celebration of outstanding campaigns and accomplishments in the practice of public relations in Nigeria. The maiden edition of the Awards will take place in Abuja.

While inaugurating the 12-member Organising Committee, Neliaku, said: “We have carefully selected you to chart this path for us. Some of you have done us proud on the international stage winning major awards and flying Nigeria’s flag on the global stage.”

Accepting the responsibility of the committee, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Israel JaiyeOpayemi, a fellow of the Institute and Managing Director/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Africa, expressed the committee’s determination to give the Nigerian public relations community a best-in-class award administration and ceremony.