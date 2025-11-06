General Overseer of Laughter Foundation , Pastor Gbenga Oso, is Dead

The General Overseer of Laughter Foundation International Ministry, Pastor Gbenga Oso, popularly known as the “Daddy of Million Babies,” has passed away. The announcement was made in a joint statement released by the Oso family and the Laughter Foundation International Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Pastor Oso “transitioned to glory” on Tuesday. He was described as a revered spiritual leader, teacher, and a pillar of faith who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity.

Pastor Oso was widely known for his unique ministry centered on fruitfulness and childbearing, a calling through which he brought hope to many couples seeking the joy of parenthood. Over the years, he became a household name for his ministry’s focus on restoring hope to families and bringing “joy and laughter to homes.”

Beyond his pastoral duties, the late cleric was also active in community development initiatives, supporting the less privileged and promoting social welfare.

“His legacy of love, humility, and service will continue to guide us all,” the statement read.

The Oso family and the church have called on the public to join them in prayers for the repose of his soul and to support the family during this period of mourning.

The statement, signed by Boluwaji Oso on behalf of the Oso family and Deacon Oluwasegun Dipe for Laughter Foundation International Ministry, said funeral arrangements and details of memorial services will be announced in due course.