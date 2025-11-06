ACCI, Autodex Reaffirm Commitment to Grow Agriculture Via Tech Innovation

James Emejo in Abuja





President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chief Emeka Obegolu, said the chamber remained committed to working with partners including Autodex Nigeria Limited to enhance the growth and development of the nation’s agricultural sector.

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the 2nd edition of the Farm, Food and Allied Technology (FARMFATECH) Expo 2025 in Abuja, Obegolu said the sector remained a vital pillar of the country’s economy as well as major contributor to GDP.

He said through its Agriculture Trade Group, the chamber had continued to champion the interests of farmers, agribusinesses, and investors by promoting policies, technologies, and partnerships that sustain productivity and resilience.

Obegolu said this year’s expo builds upon the success of the inaugural edition and “reinforces our collective vision to strengthen collaboration and knowledge exchange between Nigeria and China, as well as other strategic global partners, in advancing agricultural innovation and sustainability”.

Represented by Director General, ACCI, Mr. Agabaidu Jideani, Obegolu said the expo scheduled to hold between November 10 – 12, 2025 in Abuja, will showcase cutting-edge agro-mechanisation technologies, food processing solutions, and value chain innovations, creating a unique platform for stakeholders to explore investment opportunities, forge partnerships, and catalyse business growth in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The three-day event will bring together over 500 exhibitors, 76 participating countries, and an estimated 500,000 visitors.

He said, “As a chamber, the ACCI operates through over 16 sector-based trade groups, one of which is the Agriculture Trade Group, a key driver of this initiative. It is through this group that the collaboration for FARMFATECH has been made possible.

“Our passion for the growth and advancement of Nigeria’s agricultural sector is at the heart of this Expo, which we believe will not only enhance productivity but also strengthen food security and create employment opportunities across the value chain.

“At the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we remain steadfast in our commitment to initiatives that promote economic diversification, industrial growth, and sustainable development.”

In his remarks, Managing Director, Autodex, Prince Tony Afam Ifeakandu, said, “We believe food security is inseparable from productive mechanisation and smart logistics. Nigerian farmers are hardworking and capable, our role is to empower them with efficient machinery and clean-energy, mobility solutions that reduce costs, improve yields, and accelerate access to markets.”

He said, “Through innovations in hybrid combustion and electric vehicles, tricycles, motorbikes, and utility vehicles, as well as our evolving charging and battery-swap infrastructure, we are committed to strengthening the backbone of agriculture-mechanization, mobility, and field-to-market reliability.”

He said through the exhibition, “we are advancing a future where contract farming, improved seed systems, and good agricultural practice are supported by world-class technology. Our mission is simple: equip farmers to produce more, move faster, and earn better, because a food-secure Nigeria must be powered by innovation.”