US Firm Launches AI-Powered Veterinary Care Services In Nigeria

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Amidst efforts to expand access to veterinary services in the country, a global learning California-based firm, ParaVet, has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered animal health platform in Nigeria.

The Nigeria operations launched through its local partners, McGregorys Limited, enables instant connection between animal owners and licensed veterinarians, ensuring fast, reliable and affordable access to veterinary care anywhere in Nigeria.

The platform was recently showcased at the 61st Annual Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) conference, held in Taraba State, where veterinarians and animal owners expressed positive excitement about the innovation it brings to the livestock and pet sectors.

The Country Lead, ParaVet Nigeria, Mr. Greg Ikwe, while explaining the importance of ParaVet live, said Nigeria has one of Africa’s largest populations of livestock and pets, yet limited access to veterinary services.

He said the technology would ensure faster response to disease outbreaks, improve food security and healthy livestock productivity, support for growing pet ownership nationwide and ensure better income and professional visibility for veterinarians.

“ParaVet enables all this through conversational farming, digital advisory, tele-consultations, medication access, scheduling and AI support,” he said.

Ikwe further highlighted the benefits of the AI-powered tool for veterinarians to include enabling them to earn more through teleconsultations, reach more clients nationwide, provide digital medical records and new income streams.

According to him, “While on the part of the farmers and pet owners, include the ability to access licensed vets, disease prevention guidance, provide vaccination reminders, improved livestock productivity. And for Vet Clinics and Input Providers, they will have Increased customer reach, smart advert placements to targeted users and product distribution support

“Our mission is to ensure no farmer or pet owner is left without timely veterinary guidance. ParaVet live is here to drive a new era of accessible animal healthcare and improve livelihoods across Nigeria,” he concluded.