Sustaining the Lead in Climate Governance Ranking 2025 is a Collective Triumph for all Lagosians’

Tokunbo Wahab

As the Honourable Commissioner of Lagos State, it is with immense pride that I reflect on the performance of Lagos State in the 2nd Edition of the Subnational Climate Governance Performance Ranking (SCGPR 2.0) developed and released by the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP), under the leadership of Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, in collaboration with the Department of Climate Change (DCC), Federal Ministry of Environment and other development partners – the report of which was launched in Abuja on 14 October 2025 by the Honourable Minister of Environment, Mr Balarabe Abbas.

For two consecutive years now, Lagos has been rated Nigeria’s best-performing state in Climate Governance, this time scoring 315 out of 360. This achievement is not just about numbers; it reflects years of deliberate work, strong policies, and the collective effort of every stakeholder, our agencies, partners, and the people of Lagos in advancing climate action. It also shows how evidence-based benchmarking such as the SCGPR directly drives innovation, institutional reform, and service delivery. By continuously aligning our priorities with the ranking indicators, we have been able to focus on high-impact sectors — protecting more than 3 million residents in flood-prone areas, supporting over 150,000 households with cleaner energy options, and strengthening livelihood resilience across our 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and associated Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). Our goal remains to keep Lagos at the forefront of environmental sustainability and climate resilience, while ensuring that every policy we implement improves livelihoods, reduces vulnerability, and enhances the well-being of Lagosians.

Over the years, Lagos State has strengthened its institutional architecture by integrating climate and environmental functions across its respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies – a policy direction which I am glad is recognised and valued in the ranking methodology. Lagos also has a dedicated Department of Climate Change and Environmental Planning where cross-sectoral actions spanning transport, energy, waste, and water are coordinated. This institutional synergy, reinforced by insights from the ranking framework, has improved efficiency in service delivery, reducing duplication of efforts and ensuring that climate benefits reach citizens faster and at lower cost.

Through this, we have developed the Lagos Climate Adaptation and Resilience Action Plan, which includes vulnerability mapping and sectoral coordination with project pipelines. We equally have the Lekki Low-Carbon Demonstration Zone (LLCDZ), developed in partnership with China and local investors — an ambitious innovation that seeks to reduce carbon emissions by establishing a low-carbon zone in the Lekki Free Trade Zone. This project alone is projected to attract over ₦120 billion in green investments, create 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, and cut carbon emissions by an estimated 200,000 tonnes annually. These initiatives are not only mitigating greenhouse-gas emissions but also stimulating economic growth and creating inclusive opportunities for Lagosians.

As one of the first states to have a climate change policy and several action plans, Lagos State has updated its environmental standards and legal codes, including flood-control ordinances, waste regulations, and green-building standards. We have also concluded our Clean Cookstove and Carbon Offset Policy and launched the first subnational carbon exchange in Africa (the second globally after Canada). Through this platform, more than 100 small and medium-scale enterprises are expected to benefit from carbon credit trading by 2026, generating up to $15 million annually in new green income streams and enabling households to transition away from firewood and kerosene.

One of the criterion for the ranking project is climate finance and budgeting where Lagos also toped the chart. Following insights from the ranking methodology, Lagos has continued to improve on its financial commitment to climate resilience, providing budget lines for urban greening, flood mitigation, and renewable energy. Through the Lagos State carbon exchange, we are targeting emissions reduction across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) with ₦1 billion annual green allocations per LGA. These investments have already helped upgrade over 40 critical drainage systems, reducing flood-related losses that used to cost the state an estimated ₦45 billion yearly, while simultaneously improving water quality and public health outcomes.

In Lagos, we translate policies and plans into measurable outcomes. We are on course with the 8 MW first-of-its-kind Floating Solar PV Plant at Lagos State University; Rooftop Solar Programme targeting 10,000 homes; and Waste-to-Wealth Initiatives that have created over 12,000 green jobs in waste recycling and resource recovery. Collectively, these initiatives are providing cleaner electricity to educational and healthcare institutions serving more than 500,000 people, reducing dependence on diesel, and cutting annual emissions by over 50,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent. We are committed to effective communication that ensures the Lagos public takes ownership of climate progress. We also use social media, press briefings, and digital storytelling to convey our stories and inspire behavioural change.

Lagos State has a culture of excellence. While it is gratifying to top the ranking table, we see it as a renewed call to deepen innovation, broaden citizen and stakeholder engagement, and enhance our green-financing portfolios as we strengthen collaboration and expand our resilience footprint. The Ranking has reinforced an accountability loop that ensures climate commitments are not abstract promises but concrete actions that protect lives, reduce poverty, and enhance urban well-being.

Our leadership in SCGPR 2.0 confirms that sustained institutional commitment, credible funding, and visible accountability are the true pillars of climate progress. The Subnational Rating and Ranking has provided a transparent yardstick that keeps us accountable and has catalysed wider peer learning — inspiring at least ten other states to adopt similar climate planning frameworks and budget tracking systems. We thank the Honourable Minister for Environment, Hon. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, for owning this laudable initiative.

We dedicate this achievement to every Lagosian, to the visionary ambition of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and to all our partners in building a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future. We will continue to lead by example — for Nigeria, for Africa, and for our planet. When Lagos leads, over 25 million people benefit — through better waste management, cleaner energy, safer housing, and new opportunities for green enterprise. Come SCGPR 3.0, I believe Lagos will lead again with Nigeria benefiting, and the planet winning.

Hon Barr Tokunbo Wahab

Hon Commissioner of Environment, Lagos Sate