Shettima Leaves for Brazil to Attend 30th UN Climate Change Summit

•To hold bilateral talks on establishing, managing Nigeria’s participation in carbon markets

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja, for Brazil to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 30th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, tagged COP 30, holding in the South American country.

The summit convened by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in collaboration with other partners, will be held from November 6 to 7 in the city of Belém, capital of the state of Pará, in the Brazilian Amazon.

According to a release issued by Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima is billed to join other world leaders, development partners, and business executives at the event, themed, “Climate Action and Implementation,” with a strong focus on adaptation, forests, biodiversity, and climate justice.

On the first day of engagements in Belem, the vice president will attend the general plenary of leaders, where he is expected to present Nigeria’s climate action address.

He will also take part in the launch of Tropical Forest Forever Fund, and participate in a roundtable chaired by Lula on Climate and Nature, before attending an Amazonian Cocktail for Heads of Delegation, hosted by the president of Brazil.

On the second day of the summit, Shettima will participate in two roundtables chaired by Lula on energy transition, as well as the review of the Paris Agreement, with a focus on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Financing.

On the side-lines, he will hold bilateral meetings focused on establishing and managing Nigeria’s participation in the carbon markets, enabling the country to unlock between $2.5 billion and $3 billion annually in carbon finance over the next decade to help meet climate goals.

At the conclusion of his COP 30 engagements, the Nigerian vice president will proceed to the city of Brasilia for a reciprocal visit to his Brazilian counterpart, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who had embarked on a historic three-day visit to Nigeria earlier in June.

During Alckmin’s visit to Nigeria, a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) across critical sectors, including defence cooperation, agricultural technology transfer, energy collaboration, and cultural exchange programmes, were signed by officials of both countries.

In the city of Brasilia, Shettima, accompanied by top Nigerian government officials, will engage with his Brazilian counterpart to further deepen Nigeria’s South-South diplomatic ties.

The vice president is expected back in Nigeria at the end of his engagements in Brazil.